New Columbia playwright's 'absurd' first play debuts with table read, aspirations for more

Colby Quick described the premise of his play “Moon Swallower” in one word: "absurd."

More specifically the play is “an alternative coming-of-age story of a young man who finds himself stuck somewhere between small town ideologies and big world expectations,” a press release announcing an upcoming stage reading for it explained, “with a heavy influence of social media, domestic awkwardness and the possibility of werewolves.”

While specific details are short, the play is inspired by an array of texts, including Marie de France’s “Bisclavret” from the 12th century, William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” Quick’s interest in horror movies and from his own memories and of those close to him, he explained in an email.

Despite these gothic-classical-personal influences, the modern-set play is decidedly a comedic one.

“I would like for Moon Swallower to move on to bigger and better stages and live a long, weird life,” Quick said. “I’m infinitely prouder of it than I ever anticipated I’d be so I’ll always have that, no matter what,” Quick said.

It’s the Columbia resident’s first play and it comes through local arts organization The Jasper Project’s Play Right Series, which offers an unpublished playwright a chance to workshop and publish a script, among other benefits.

The new author’s “Moon Swallower” has its table read on Aug. 28 at the Columbia Music Festival Association, but there’s hopes to see it reach a full stage production among the collaborators and Quick.

(Editor’s Note: The Jasper Project is led by Cindi Boiter, who is a regular columnist for the Post and Courier Columbia/Free Times)

Jasper’s Play Right Series is a unique one in Columbia and the surrounding area.

Through an open call, a committee for the series judged scripts from unpublished South Carolina authors. Once one was selected, a cast of actors, the playwright, and other stakeholders developed the play with Quick until its culmination in the Aug. 28 stage reading. The series also offers a cash prize and the publication of the script in book form.

The play is supported by a notable group of Columbia artists. It is directed by former Trustus Theatre executive director Chad Henderson and features Michael Hazin, Lonetta Thompson, Richard Edwards, Becky Hunter and Chris Cockrell as the cast.

The series also relies on a group of nine supporters, known as community producers, who donate funds to the series, a press release detailed.

While the stage reading is the final official part of the Play Right Series, the hope is that the play will be further developed for a full stage production, said its director Jon Tuttle.

Tuttle, a playwright in residence at Francis Marion University, said the scope of the series is two-fold — to help foster local playwrights’ and their output, and to develop a local audience that understands and engages with theatrical process before the stage production.

“Ideally what comes out of this process is not just a successful presentation in August, but a development of an author who is emboldened to go do it again and write more,” Tuttle said.

This is the second script through Jasper’s series. The first was in 2017 — Randall David Cook’s “SHARKS AND OTHER LOVERS” — and resulted in an award-winning book that was produced on stage in Greenville and other venues domestically. The program was later waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t return until Quick’s won this year, Tuttle shared.

Tuttle was familiar with Quick’s work prior to his involvement in the series, as the playwright had taken a class of his. Tuttle pushed for Quick and others in his class to submit to the series, he said.

Quick’s ultimately won out, with Tuttle commending its humor, writing and poignancy. The play, he suggested, was a good fit for Quick.

The playwright has an eclectic professional background beyond his work writing this play. Quick is a middle school English teacher, musician, ordained minister (only for marrying, he clarified), poet, actor and voice actor, he listed off neatly.

“If you met Colby, you would see this draws quite directly from his inner self. He’s a rock and roller, he’s got the tattoos, he’s been around the bocks more times than he would want to say, he’s very artistic and intuitive,” Tuttle said. “He has more in common than Henry Rollins than he does Lord Byron, let’s put it that way.”

Now, Quick, who had written five-minute play scripts as a child, hopes to see “Moon Swallower” grow past the stage reading to have a long life in full production. Even so, he’s already actively writing another script, though he was mum on specific details.

“It’s about a very horny honeybee. That’s all I can say about it for now.”

The "Moon Swallower" table reading is on August 28 at 4 p.m at the Columbia Music Festival Association. A talkback and reception follows. Tickets can be purchased at thejasperproject.org for $10 or $12 at the door.