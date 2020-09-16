New Columbia movie celebrates local nightlife, showcases area music

On the surface, Party Hard is a simple tale about a young man named coming back to his hometown for a night of drinking with old friends. But if you dig a little deeper, the film, which was made almost entirely in Columbia, there’s a lot more to it.

The main character, the directionless Chandler (Hunter Bolton), comes back to Columbia from Charleston to right a wrong from his past, a mistake he made with a woman he once loved.

“He’s just not really going anywhere, and feeling very nostalgic about his past,” says William Nicholas Clay, who directed, co-wrote, co-produced and edited the film. “And he feels bad about how he left things with his ex, so he decides to take a trip back home to fix all of his mistakes. And instead he finds himself on this late-night odyssey of binge-drinking and bar-hopping with his childhood buddies Ty and Jules, played by Ty Rowe and Brian Forbes.”

Party Hard is also a sort of love letter to Columbia’s nightlife. There are scenes at local spots New Brookland Tavern, CJ’s in Five Points, Bar None, and East Room, and it features performances by a plethora of hometown musical artists, including H3RO, Cole Connor, Miles Kendrick, Preach Jacobs, and DJ Matty Matt, as well as comedian Jenn Snyder.

“The whole city was very accepting of it while we were filming,” Clay offers. “Even the people on the street were just trying to find a way to get involved, even if it was just being in the background. So that was a lot of fun, too.”

Clay says that he was careful to plan out the route that Chandler and his buddies took on their night out, wanting it to reflect the city’s unique bar and club scene.

“Columbia has such a different nightlife than in other places that I’ve been to, especially with the size of the city,” he posits. “I like how everything is so closely connected. The path that the characters take in the movie when they’re traveling around or driving is the exact route that you would take to in real life.”

But making Party Hard wasn’t all fun and games. It was roughly four years of hard work for Clay and his small production team at Reel Vantage Films, his independent company, and a big step up after a few years of working on smaller projects like promotional video clips.

“My roommate, Stephen Canada, who’s the co-writer on Party Hard, we sat down and we talked about finally writing a feature instead of just working on all these smaller projects together,” Clay says. “And we just developed the smallest, cheapest-budgeted film we could think of. Technically, it started to be written 2016, but most of the real writing wasn’t until 2017, and then production was in 2018.”

Actually, some of the production was in 2018. Like most indie films, Party Hard was shot on a shoestring budget and Reel Vantage had to work around that, in addition to accommodating its lead actor, who is from Columbia but lives in Los Angeles. The need to work around his schedule flying back and forth was art of why the production took until 2019 to wrap up.

Once Party Hard was finished, Clay and his crew were anxious to schedule a premiere event, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw them a curveball.

“Our original premiere was going to be in May, and we were going to do it at the Nickelodeon [Theatre in Columbia],” he says. ” Obviously, that didn’t work out, and so we had to wrap our heads around the whole pandemic for months.

“There’s nothing open and there’s nothing that we could do to kind of bring people together to watch this, and I still firmly believe in the theatrical experience and not just throwing the movie on the streaming site.”

And so Party Hard will finally premiere next week, at a place where Clay can have a big screen and proper social distancing: the Monetta Drive-In Theatre (aka The Big Mo). The event will also include another Columbia indie film, 2025: Prelude to Infusco, along with performances from the rock band Boo Hag and the rapper H3RO.

“Apparently the owners of the Big Mo are big fans of premieres,” Clay says. “They were really gracious in allowing us to put on not just two films but having live music, as well. And then I just reached out to a couple artists that were on the soundtrack and saw if they were interested in performing. I thought that we might as well go all out, because everybody’s been stuck inside all summer. Everyone needs to have some sort of good time together.”

Beyond this need for some sort of communal celebration during a difficult year, Clay hopes Party Hard will help push the area forward when it comes to people making more films here.

“I think that’s more up to the higher officials to see that here in Columbia, too,” he states. “Everyone’s hungry for it and there are crews here, and if we can keep shining a light, then I definitely think it’s possible.”

Party Hard premiere

Sept. 22. 7 p.m. $10 ($8 advance). Monetta Drive In Theatre. 5822 Columbia Hwy N. partyhardmovie.com.