New Columbia dance company is gaining footing as it looks toward a big 2022

Two years after an inception cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Columbia dance company is establishing itself in the city’s scene.

In 2018, founders Bonnie Boiter-Jolley, 33, and Stephanie Wilkins, 53, founded the Columbia Summer Repertory Dance Company, with a desire to offer dancers more options in a city focused heavily on ballet. They started with the financial backing of a local arts organization, a plan focused on summer performances (local dance’s offseason) and a sold out debut performance in 2019.

But COVID-19 halted that debut when it wiped away dance performances in 2020.

It was a promising beginning, though, as they stood out almost immediately from the other companies in Columbia. The nature of its repertory model offers dancers the chance to explore new elements of dance, both in style and narrative.

So, across multiple performances in a season, a dancer may perform ballet and, in another, perform jazz; whereas other companies are focused more on singular, lengthier narrative stories in a single style.

“What we’ve been trying to do is make it really clear that there is so much else out there,” Boiter-Jolley said. “There’s a mentality that Columbia City Ballet and Columbia Classical Ballet is all that there is in dance in Columbia, and it’s so not true.”

And now the group is taking its biggest steps yet.

Since September, Boiter-Jolley and Wilkins, managing director and artistic director, respectively, have initiated the steps to become a fully independent dance company. They dropped “summer” from its name — it is now Columbia Repertory Dance Company — and are in the process of creating a board, filing for nonprofit status and hosting auditions in January.

Earlier in the year, the company held its next two performances as well, with both selling out.

“I think seeing that interest was growing and seeing that our audience was growing was encouraging; it made us see that there's a need for this, there's a place for this,” Wilkins said.

The two have a long track record in the city’s dance scene as well.

Boiter-Jolley has trained since she was a child and slowly danced her way up to principal dancer at Columbia City Ballet, where the two met, before resigning in November. Wilkins also began her career in the city, leaving to dance in New York for 15 years, before returning to Columbia in 2006 to choreograph and teach.

When they started the company in 2018 and began performing the next year, they were funded by the local arts group The Jasper Project, where Boiter-Jolley’s mother is executive director, and were focused on performing in the summer.

In positioning the company’s performances in the summer, it gave dancers a chance to train and make money during the other major dance company’s off-seasons. But, now, the founders hope to expand beyond just summer, planning to operate year-round.

And with financial independence, they believe they can achieve their goals more efficiently. They’re already working on one of those goals, too, as the two have begun outreach to other companies to collaborate.

“We want everybody, including us, to have more exposure. People that might dance in our show that are dancing with somebody else can bring in a different audience for us and for them,” Wilkins shared, “And we want to encourage (patrons) to open up their minds a little bit and allow themselves to see something different.”

As they home in on this mission, the women hope to focus on constructing the repertory in a diverse way — across multiple facets.

In their work, they intend to dabble in ballet, jazz, and even hip-hop. They hope to develop a diverse board, choreographers, and dancers, as well. Particularly, Boiter-Jolley emphasized that they intend to eschew the idea of a traditional dancer body and its weight.

“We want to create dance and promote dance and empower dance, not control dance,” Boiter-Jolley concluded.

Columbia Repertory will begin fundraising this spring, plans to host a small show in Charleston in early summe and aims to premiere its first main season show in early September.