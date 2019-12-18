Four out of five Bennet sisters agree: Remaining true to one’s nature and principles will ultimately result in lasting love and happiness, in the form of a posh British gentleman whose wealth is matched by his charm and intellect.

That’s the romantic and societal conceit at work in the early-19th century novels of Jane Austen, especially Pride and Prejudice, the saga of the five Bennet sisters in their quest for love and marriage, and the story to which Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, currently in production at Trustus Theatre, is a direct — and decidedly unauthorized — sequel. Focusing on the underdeveloped character of bookish middle sister Mary (Martha Hearn Kelly) from Austen’s original, playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have crafted an authentic period piece that is still accessible to modern audiences. Austen’s heroines may have lived in a time where proper young ladies were expected to find suitable — read: rich — matches for matrimony, but her protagonists invariably assert their unique likes and dislikes without fear of consequences, functioning as educated, independent proto-feminists generations before that term became common.

At a recent performance, Sam Hetler’s scenic design recreated the ornate interior of a Regency-period drawing room, with a detailed frieze running along the top of high walls, while set dressing by Property Master Matthew DeGuire placed a piano here, statuary there, a telescope, a pedestal supporting some great reference tome, a writing desk, and a nearly endless catalogue of other elegant bric-a-brac. The result made for a believably cluttered, lived-in look for what was probably the equivalent of the stately manor’s den — not the most formal reception room, but rather the comfortable, familiar common area to which characters naturally gravitated for moments of festivity as well as privacy or solitude.

Janine McCabe’s costume design was exquisite, using nearly every shade and hue in the palette to create constantly contrasting color patterns on stage. I was struck with how the four sisters — Kitty, the fifth, is said to be visiting relatives — were always clad in complementary tones that never clashed, and fit in well with their male counterparts’ attire as well. Especially striking was a dashing, layered outercoat worn by Arthur de Bourgh (Marshall Spann).

Fans of the Austen novel and/or its many film and television adaptations — featuring everyone from Laurence Olivier, Peter Cushing and Greer Garson to more contemporary performers such as Colin Firth and Keira Knightley — will surely be delighted to see the return of its leads, Lizzie (Hillary Scales-Lewis) and Mr. Darcy (G. Scott Wild), along with older sister Jane (Tashera Pravato-Hutcherson) and Mr. Bingley (Vincent Sanders). All have gracefully settled into sedate marital bliss, with the Darcys playfully bantering with equal doses of gentle sarcasm and clear affection for each other, much like Life With Father’s Clare and Vinnie or The Thin Man’s Nick and Nora Charles. This is Mary’s show, however, and Kelly managed to create a sympathetic and viable romantic lead from the no-nonsense, all books and music and study figure established by Austen.

Proceedings were enlivened with the appearance of a distant Darcy cousin, the aforementioned Mr. de Bourgh, who just happened to be handsome, wealthy, educated, more at home in a library than a mansion — oh, and of course, available. Spann took what could have been a caricature of an awkward intellectual who is oblivious to female advances and instead portrayed Arthur with credibility and nuance. An ideal match for Mary, it might seem, were it not for Kira Nessel as the hyperkinetic Lydia, still boy-crazy and eager for male attention despite her married status and absentee husband. Nessel was a flurry of flirtation and rapid movement and, under Libby Hawkins’ able direction, was simultaneously coquettish and annoying, inspiring the desire to slap the daylights out of the character while applauding the performer. Added obstacles were provided by Jennifer Lucas O’Briant as Arthur’s conniving cousin Anne, another possible stereotype fleshed out convincingly by the skill and artfulness of the actor.

The Christmas setting was a plot device, used to draw the various characters together at Darcy’s palatial estate Pemberley, although there were some amusing bits concerning Lizzie’s insistence on incorporating the obscure German tradition of bringing an evergreen indoors to become part of the festive decorations. The director’s affinity for the stylized dialogue of an earlier time enabled her cast to seem entirely contemporary in their delivery while still channeling the mannerisms and mores of the 1800s.

While the script was written in the same style as Austen’s original prose, post-modern retrospective allowed for gentle laughter throughout. No actual knowledge of the works of Austen, however, is required. Christmas at Pemberley plays out in satisfying form like a nice little comedic morality tale, ensuring that festive peace and heartwarming good will might be experienced by one and all.

What: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Where: Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St.

When: Through Dec. 21

Price: $23-$28

More: 803-254-9732, trustus.org