Local dance company makes its return after 11-year hiatus

When co-artistic directors Caroline Lewis-Jones and Susan Hancock founded the nonprofit Unbound Dance Company back in 2008, they sought to be a fearless, genre-free and exciting dance company.

“Unbound is a new way of moving,” reads the mission statement on the dance company’s website, “with no boundaries, raw, undefined, athletic, meaningful, literal, passionate.”

“One,” the company’s new production, fits perfectly into that aesthetic, with its melding of genres and performing styles. It runs between Oct. 27 and 28 at the 701 Whaley venue, and marks the return of the company after an 11-year hiatus for the group.

“Really it’s about being a good listener,” said Lewis-Jones. “Being kind, being respectful and being nice. And regardless of what you believe or think is right in the world, the most important thing is being kind and listening to the other person.”

The production moves through multiple genres and performance styles, presenting dance pieces based in jazz, modern, hip-hop, tap and ballet. And it moves beyond dance as well, with an improvisational section by trumpeter and composer Mark Rapp and vocals by Terrance Henderson.

With all of those different styles under one umbrella, perhaps it’s fitting that the themes of “One” are togetherness, unity and communication.

The production comes after a long break during which Lewis-Jones and Hancock concentrated on other things. The two focused on their families starting in 2010 and stepped away from performance, Lewis-Jones said.

In fact, if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, Unbound might still be on a break.

“I think when quarantine and the pandemic hit, a lot of dancers moved home from New York and LA … and just had a little bit more time and realized that they missed performing,” Lewis-Jones said.

Two dancers that the two formerly taught approached them during this time and asked if they’d be up for leading another production. Lewis-Jones and Hancock knew they missed performing but were hesitant at first.

“I turned 40 this year,” Lewis-Jones said. “My gut was like, ‘This is going to be a LOT,’ just because when we do a show, we go all in. But I just said yes, and with the world where it is right now, we needed the message that the show portrays.”

“One” is the result, with the two working closely with a group of 17 dancers and additional artists, including a tap dance company called The Hands Down Tap Project and the aforementioned Rapp. To round it out, local artist Terrance Henderson is singing and Minnesota-artist Ricci Milan, who is the artistic director of a percussive dance ensemble there, is hosting the event.

“One” was supposed to debut last August, but rising COVID-19 numbers nixed that effort. It was a deflating experience for Unbound, which had finished the stage and was only a day away from its performance when the call to cancel was made.

“Everybody was really beat down because it was just so joyous, the process,” Lewis-Jones said. “It was devastating.”

Putting “One” together for the second time, with so many artists involved, was no easy task.

“It was a little scary at first,” Lewis-Jones said. “Just because I know what it takes, dealing with 20-plus different schedules. That was the hardest part of this ... It was just the logistics of putting on a show like this, and with COVID, just making sure the dancers are safe and we all felt on the same page that way. But the actual show, putting it together and producing it has been a dream come true.”

While Lewis-Jones was hesitant to move forward with this production, the experience has been an invigorating one for her. She has hopes to work with jazz musician Rapp on another production with Unbound in the future.

“One”

Oct. 27-28. $35-$65. 701 Whaley. 701 Whaley St. unbounddance.com