Local author Yasmin Angoe’s debut novel lands seven-figure TV deal, advance praise

Yasmin Angoe never thought she could make a career out of being an author.

As a first generation Ghanian American whose parents came to the United States to go to college, she was driven toward a more “practical” career of teaching middle and high school English, even as she was always writing as long as she can remember.

It wasn’t until she moved to South Carolina with her husband in 2009 that she began considering giving a more concerted go at being an author.

“It's been a real process for me,” said Angoe, who is now poised for the release of her debut novel "Her Name is Knight" by Thomas & Mercer, Amazon’s thriller imprint. “Being an English teacher for all those years, I think it helped me develop my writing even more. Working with students on their writing, focusing on audience, tone, how to really formulate a story — that all kind of plays a part.”

By the looks of it, "Her Name is Knight" has blockbuster potential.

The story centers on Nena Knight, a girl who was stolen from a Ghanian village as a child. Knight becomes an elite assassin for a powerful business syndicate known as the Tribe, which is ostensibly dedicated to advancing the interests of the African diaspora.

Knight already seems to be one of those larger-than-life undeniable characters, like Lee Child’s Jack Reacher or Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne. The book has won an avalanche of advance praise for its memorable characters and how Angoe expertly weaves the childhood trauma of her protagonist’s past with the riveting intrigue of her present.

The anticipation for the novel is so high, in fact, that a television series adaptation is in the works after a brokered seven-figure deal, as reported by Deadline.

For all the commercial heat the book has generated, Angoe said the idea for Knight came from a very earnest place.

“I love, in general, writing women’s stories, but the things that I always read and watched were horrors, action movies, true crime. That is what I devoured and watch and read all the time,” Angoe said. “And growing up, and even recently, you don't see a lot of who and what I am in those books. You don’t see a Nena Knight or anything close to her.”

“So that's really what sparked it, I just put this person in this thing that I love.”

Angoe began looking for agents in January 2020 for the novel and had landed her current agent Melissa Edwards of Stonesong Literary by that summer.

Edwards immediately saw the vast potential for Angoe’s work, she said.

“There are elements of 'Her Name is Knight' that echo and build upon the great franchise thrillers — the pacing, the drama, the international intrigue,” she said. “What makes Yasmin's work so special, though, is her depiction of a completely unique, remarkable and gripping character in Nena Knight. That kind of talent is impossible to ignore.”

Not long after Angoe signed with Edwards, she also received notice that she won the Eleanor Taylor Bland Award for Emerging Writers of Color from Sisters in Crime, a national association of crime writers focused on equity and inclusion in publishing.

And now she’s in the midst of a major publicity push with a novel that was blurbed by suspense novelist David Baldacci and is on the brink of television adaptation. Sometimes life comes at you fast.

“It all happened very fast,” Angoe said. “At one point last year, right before I got my agent and got the award, I almost quit writing because I thought I couldn't take another rejection and maybe I was fooling myself all these years. And then I got the offer and said, ‘Well, maybe I won't quit.’”