Lexington’s Village Square Theatre opens run of Steel Magnolias, fitting the times

The title of Robert Harling’s 1987 comedy-drama "Steel Magnolias" is thought to refer to the resilience of Southern ladies who are able to maintain their charm, grace, and composure in the toughest of times.

Those themes from the play — which opens this Thursday at Lexington’s Village Square Theatre — are rather fitting in other ways as well. Especially considering the resilience of local theaters during the COVID-19 hardships of the last year-and-a-half.

Often seen as an entertaining diversion for local audiences and a pastime for arts-minded area residents, community theaters are usually volunteer-driven non-profits, operating on a shoestring budget. It makes staying afloat during stretches when the world around them is effectively shut down a true labor of love.

Village Square was no different, having survived the last year of COVID-induced quarantine with an array of classes offered online, followed by tentative productions of a spring musical revue and a summer children’s workshop. Now the board has committed to a full 2021-22 season of shows, beginning with Harling’s ode to small-town womanhood.

The play also debuts at a time when surrounding cities have enacted mask mandates in indoor gathering places. Lexington has no such policy and Sigley explained the theater is enacting the same health protocols that were in place for productions earlier in the year. Audience members are asked to wear masks, which the theater will have on hand for attendees, and seating is limited and spread out for social distancing.

“In anticipation that COVID concerns (might) still be around when the season started … (the) selection committee opted to do more smaller-ensemble shows instead of huge musical shows that would require a substantial cast,” said director and board member Jeff Sigley.

With a six-person cast, "Steel Magnolias" fits the bill. It was a practical pick in other way as well. Village Square chose perennial favorites for much of the schedule. This is their fourth go at "Steel Magnolias," which had successful runs in 2000, 2007 and 2012 at the theater.

Sigley, who has three previous directing credits at Village Square, attributed the material’s enduring popularity to the script’s inherent humor, but also to its portrayal of “the bond these Southern ladies have with each other. It shows that love, concern, humor and stability (are things) we all strive for in friendships and relationships.”

The play is set in an old-fashioned beauty parlor in the fictional rural Louisiana community of Chinquapin Parish, and depicts a sequence of pivotal moments and rituals in the lives of six women over several years. Steel Magnolias may be best known from its 1989 film incarnation, featuring an all-star cast including Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley McClain and an Oscar-nominated Julia Roberts.

While Village Square leaders surely hope to benefit from the work’s marquee appeal, Sigley was quick to point out significant differences between the film and the source material.

“Whereas the movie had several settings including (a) wedding reception, (a) park, M'Lynn's house, etc., in the play, the only setting is the beauty shop. And while men are mentioned in the show, there are no male characters that appear,” he explained.

The cast includes Tracy Hionis and Kari Tighman as hairdressers Truvy and Annelle, Hannah Williamson and Debra Kiser as the soon-to-be-wed Shelby and her mother M’Lynn, and Gayle Stewart and Kathy Hartzog as recent widow Clairee and cantankerous divorcee Ouiser.

Hartzog is no stranger to the material, having previously portrayed Truvy in 1994 and Ouiser in 2009, both at Town Theatre. This marks her first Village Square appearance since playing the title role in "Mame" in 1998. She gushed about her fellow cast member’s work in the play.

“All of my fellow cast mates are amazing and bring such richness to their roles,” she said. “Gayle Stewart and I have performed many times together. She was Clairee when we did it in 2009. So our chemistry is very honest as two old best friends.”

Of her character — whose unique name is likely a childhood nickname/corruption of “Louisa” — Hartzog observed that “Ouiser has no filter, but that’s what makes her so loveable. Because she really does have a loving and caring soul.”

“Southern women are such rich characters to play,” the actress continued. “I think everyone loves Ouiser because everyone knows a Ouiser. I certainly did, and I have drawn on that to make my characterization personal and real. But I think what draws people to these types of characters is the underlying strength of friendships that women have with each other — the camaraderie, the sharing of death, love, pain (and) happiness that women have within their tribe of friends.”

