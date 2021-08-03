Leader of Columbia's Nickelodeon Theatre, Indie Grits resigns

The leader of both the Nickelodeon Theatre and the associated festival and media education organization Indie Grits has resigned.

Floyd, who served as executive director for the overarching Columbia Film Society, has accepted a position with a "nonprofit organization in the community," though the message doesn't specify which group, according to an Aug. 3 email.

The announcement of her departure comes just four days after Trustus Theatre, the city's premiere professional theater company, revealed that Executive Director Chad Henderson was stepping down.

"CFS thanks Anita for her dedicated leadership for the past two years," reads part of the unsigned message sent to the theatre's email group. "Despite the Nickelodeon’s closing, she has kept the organization going and secured resources to help ensure that the Nick will emerge from these difficult times and resume its key place in the Columbia arts community."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nick, Columbia's lone arthouse cinema, remained closed from March 2020 until resuming business in May, apart from a brief holiday reopening in December.

During that time, Floyd weathered the fallout from a June 2020 open letter penned by two Black former employees and co-signed by 19 other “BIPOC” (black, indigenous and people of color) former interns and employees accusing the organization of systemic racism, both before the pandemic and in the way it furloughed workers in response to COVID-19.

That scandal resulted in the resignation of Indie Grits Labs' director.

Today's email doesn't mention the open letter or any of the circumstances surrounding it.

“In spite of the challenges, I have had fun and appreciate my experience at the Nick," Floyd is quoted in the message. "I thank our members for their consistent financial and moral support and am looking forward cto my next opportunity. See you at the Nick!”

This story is developing and will be updated.