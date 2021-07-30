Landscapes exhibition in Columbia ably contrasts natural world and human artifice

Landscapes are the focus of the latest exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art. But these are not your grandma’s landscapes.

Some are dark and brooding. Some are irradiated with colors more associated with chemical explosions than with the tints and tones of a benevolent Mother Nature.

The interference of humanity in the natural scheme of things runs through the 17 oils on canvas and ten mixed media pieces. Representing the work of Jena Thomas, a member of the art faculty at Converse College, the current show entitled “Acid Summer” offers visitors a world that is simultaneously magical and menacing.

Take, for example, two of my favorite images in the exhibition: “Secret Meeting Place” and “Midnight Snack.” Out of the surrounding darkness, an illuminated oasis appears in both works. In one case, it’s a deserted gas station, and in the other, a similarly isolated fast food franchise with one solitary customer. The manmade structure in each painting serves as both a welcoming beacon and warning signal — indeed, yellow is the dominant color of each building.

In gazing upon “Secret Meeting Place,” for example, one gallery visitor who had positioned herself before the canvas remarked to me that she thought the scene was beautiful, especially how the artificial lights of the service station made some of the foreground vegetation glow. I said that the whole scene could just as easily serve as the climactic setting of a Stephen King novel wherein the hero finally confronts the dark force that has haunted them throughout the tale.

That’s the rich reward of fine narrative painting. It can elicit a variety of interpretations.

The exhibition’s titular 2020 oil-on-canvas presents a cluster of partially undraped figures encircling what appears to be a large concrete-rimmed public fountain and pool. The colors of yellow and green predominate, with the vertical heart of the aquatic structure rendered in the former and the foreground grass a vibrant variation of the latter.

Only that foreground green and the central structures of the fountain stand out in high relief; the rest of the scene, and especially the human forms, seem to melt in the light, as if the viewer were forced to squint in reaction to the harsh glare.

Thus, a summer scene that might ordinarily bring a smile to the face — a set of residents finding respite from the heat in a municipal water feature — takes on deeper levels of meaning, ranging from an ocular reaction to strong light — as a Florida native, Thomas is familiar with the effects of the sun’s bright light on our perception of the external world — to the flash of an atomic blast.

In addition to these partially abstracted oils, the artist provides a number of works on paper, including three pieces that she labels “totems to mankind.” These smaller images conform to the vertical configuration of the typical totem pole carved by Native Americans and consisting of stacked elements, each with symbolic significance.

On the bottom of the third work in the series, we see a presumably photographic image of an urban skyline topped by a rendering of a swimming pool, which in turn is crowned by the black-and-pink outline of a flashing neon sign. Each totem is a visual homage to humanity’s urge to create; each also makes reference to the regrettable urge of humankind to encrust the planet with our frequently unlovely concoctions.

“Acid Summer” is the latest incarnation of the artist’s ongoing obsession with “unnatural oddities” fleshed out in “synthetic colors.” Both the narrative landscapes and mixed media assemblages included in this exhibition offer engaging visual commentary on the intersection between the natural world and human artifice.

“Jen Thomas: Acid Summer”

Through Aug. 15. 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whaley St. 701cca.org.