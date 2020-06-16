Knight Foundation gives $270,000 in COVID-19 response grants to Columbia arts groups

With their ability to hold fundraising events limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Columbia nonprofits are looking at a pretty dismal 2020. In fact, a study released earlier this year by the South Carolina Community Loan Fund found that without further funding, 54 percent of nonprofit organizations will run out of money this month, and 85 percent will run out by September.

It’s a grim forecast, to be sure.

That’s the reason why the Knight Foundation, a national foundation that focuses on investment in the arts, has stepped in to help fill the gap, recently announcing that $270,000 in COVID-19 response grants would be awarded to 15 local non-profits.

The Foundation is actually based in Miami, but Columbia is one of the cities included in its Community Foundations program. As part of that effort, the Knight Foundation works with the Central Carolina Community Foundation to help support area nonprofits.

In fact, earlier this year, the Knight Foundation and the CCCF partnered with OneColumbia for Arts & Culture to create a $100,000 Artist Emergency Fund, providing 40 emergency grants of $2,500 to support professional artists in the Columbia area.

The new $270,000 grant will be dispersed among the following organizations: the Columbia Choral Society, the Columbia Baroque Soloists, the Sandlapper Singers, the Palmetto Mastersingers, Girls Rock Columbia, the Palmetto Opera, the Workshop Theatre, Tapp’s Outpost (formerly Tapp's Arts Center), the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, the Columbia Marionette Theatre, the Auntie Karen Foundation, the Columbia Children’s Theatre, and Trustus Theatre.

As for how the funds will be allocated, JoAnn Turnquist, the President and CEO of the CCCF, says that it will be based on the organizations’ operational and staffing needs.

“All of these organizations have employees, payroll, and budgets under $600,000” she says. “The grants awarded were based on the organizations’ operating budgets.”

Ultimately, Turnquist says the CCCF and the Knight Foundation are providing these funds for a very simple reason.

“The arts community and artists are critical to a vibrant public life in Columbia,” she posits.