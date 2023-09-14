Keke Palmer's Met Gala designer & Midlands native Sergio Hudson set for Art Museum exhibit

Sergio Hudson's gowns and pantsuits may grace iconic figures like Blake Lively, Beyoncé and former First Lady Michelle Obama, but the fashion designer got his start far from the fanfare of New York Fashion Week — his first office was on Sumter Street in Columbia.

Hudson, a Ridgeway, South Carolina native, has been taking the fashion world by storm since launching his brand. After dressing several high-profile clients making his NYFW debut in 2020, Hudson has emerged as one of the freshest, most exciting voices in fashion.

But there's still a strong tie to the Midlands, where Hudson grew up and began his design career. That's why the Columbia Museum of Art will present "Sergio Hudson: Focused on the Fit" in its upstairs gallery beginning Nov. 18, 2023.

"The idea is to welcome home a fashion designer who has really been making it very big on the national stage," Jackie Adams, CMA's director of art and learning, said. "And it's just a phenomenal South Carolina story to tell."

The "micro-exhibit" will run from Nov. 18 to June 30, 2024 and is an original collection compiled by CMA and guest curator, Megan Pinckney Rutherford, a lifestyle influencer and digital content producer who is a longtime client of Hudson's.

Rutherford has been working on the exhibit for more than a year.

"I know the 'Sergio woman' very well because I feel like I am the Sergio woman," said Rutherford, whose "wedding set" was designed by Hudson and featured in Vogue Magazine. "She's somebody who is a lover of fashion... It's not somebody who you know is just looking to trends to try and keep up with a group. It's somebody who just appreciates classic glamour. But I also think it's a strong woman with a lot of willpower."

'Focused on the Fit'

Rutherford and CMA have been working with Hudson and his team for months to curate a collection that showcases his roots, his career highlights and the trajectory of his sure-to-be iconic career.

And for Rutherford, being able to tell the story a Black native who's gone on to great heights is pivotal to showcase the talent and self-determination of the Midlands.

"One of the things that I'm most excited about is really to see pop Black culture into a museum setting," Rutherford said. "We have pieces Issa Rae wore ,that Taraji P. Henson wore, that Keke Palmer wore. And those are names and faces that, in my community, are celebrated... but I don't know that it's always looked upon in that way in mainstream media arts."

The exhibit will feature more than 20 fashion illustrations, eight garments (including the gown celebrity Keke Palmer wore during the 2023 Met Gala) and "some other fun elements that kind of round out who Sergio Hudson is, and about the brand, Sergio Hudson," Adams explained.

"We're going to have this really great area around the idea of accessibility and the idea of believing in oneself," Adams said. "Because dreams like this really need a lot of self-determination and a lot of belief, not only in yourself, but from other people who also can see that dream come to reality."

Born in Fairfield County in the 1980s, Hudson graduated from the fashion school Bauder College in Atlanta in 2003 and began his brand in Columbia two years later, according to Adams.

From the beginning of the brand, Hudson has worked with Charles Lynch, who serves a co-creative director of Hudson's eponymous brand and has been actively involved in curating the CMA collection. During the decade he operated from his office at 1830 Sumter Street, Hudson worked with several area businesses and clients, including House of Fabrics and Rutherford.

"He was developing a client base and he was having shows in the state and then the region," Adams said of Hudson's Columbia years.

In 2015, Hudson met Inga Beckham, a business manager who decided to invest in Hudson and Lynch's vision (she is a co-owner of the brand).

One of the brand's biggest early moments came in 2018, when Beyonce posted several Instagram images in a frock designed by the formally trained designer. From there, his looks have been featured on the biggest names in the world, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and his longtime muse and collaborator, Keke Palmer.

Hudson's style consists of tailored, body-conscious gowns that celebrate a woman's shape. Pantsuits are also a staple of his brand, coming in over-saturated colors that add a freshness to the classic, tailored look.

"You can have a black suit you can have a blue suit, but Sergio is gonna have a lime green suit and an orange suit and a yellow suit and a magenta suit, and the person who's gonna put that on has to enjoy life," Rutherford said.

The exhibit at CMA will showcase Hudson's work, and the years of hustling he and his team did to go from homegrown designer to international fashion house.

A public event with Hudson is planned for Saturday, Nov. 18, with more events to come over the exhibit's seven-month run.