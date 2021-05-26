John Sims’ Columbia exhibition offers master demonstration of artistic appropriation

Never underestimate the power of symbols.

That is a lesson that artist and activist John Sims took to heart more than 20 years ago when he was swept up in the protests that ultimately pushed the Confederate battle flag flying on the dome of the South Carolina Statehouse to a monument in front of the building.

While some seek to defend the flag as a symbol of heritage, more and more Americans have come to acknowledge that the flag also has served as a cultural marker perpetuating the notion of white supremacy. Indeed, the original authorization to fly the battle flag on top of our state’s capitol building in 1962 was largely a governmental gesture in opposition to the movement in support of full civil rights for African American citizens.

Only in 2015, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of nine congregants at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, was the flag finally removed from the Statehouse grounds. But its influential symbolism continues to resonate to this day. How does one grapple with the emotion-laden potency of an object that once served as a banner of bloodshed and segregation?

The answer, as John Sims so aptly demonstrates in his current exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, is to transform the symbol itself so that it takes on other, potentially redeeming levels of meaning. The central installation in the current show, a work that Sims himself describes as a trilogy of sorts, serves as a roadmap to the evolution of his own psychic and creative grappling with the legacy of the saltire or Southern cross as used on various Confederate flags.

The first step is to bring the hateful symbol to justice, and Sims has done just that by erecting in the center of the gallery a large scaffold and hanging from the crossbeam the five principal versions of the Confederate flag. He made the platform out of untreated wood, large enough to stand upon, and the nooses are similarly big, thus enhancing the power of this gesture and perhaps reminding the visitor that lynching has been the frequent manifestation of racial terrorism in this country.

To the left are five black urns, each meant to serve as receptacles for the now “executed” banners.

On the far wall, between the tall windows, is the third part of this creative masterwork: Afrocentric versions of the Confederate flags —national, naval, battle — substituting the original colors with the Pan-African red, black and green.

How does one cope with an abusive symbol? The answer here: Resurrect the symbol in your own image.

The term for this process is “appropriation,” and the Sims exhibition, cleverly entitled “AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation,” provides many evocative examples of the artist’s masterful manipulation of Confederate symbology, some visual and some audio.

Among the latter is the artist’s “AfroDixie Remixes,” for which a listening party has been organized at the center on June 17. In what will eventually be showcased as a double album, Sims has taken the song “Dixie,” which served as the de facto Confederate national anthem, and recorded it in 14 Black music idioms from calypso to jazz to blues to hip hop. This reconceptualization of the song once popular in minstrel shows featuring blackface performers gives a whole new resonance to such lines as “I wish I was in the land of cotton, old times there are not forgotten.”

As Sims himself asserts, “The African American experience is central to any notion of the Southern landscape.” What the artist has done with these remixes and with the remainder of his personal canon now on display is to rewrite the cultural narrative with the heretofore ignored or distorted components given center stage.

A number of public programs are scheduled in the next few weeks as an appropriate accompaniment to this thought-provoking exhibition. On June 3, the center will host a screening of the film “A Meltdown in Dixie” with commentary from filmmaker Emily Harrold. This award-winning documentary, financially supported by South Carolina Humanities, revisits the heated dispute over the flying of the Confederate battle flag in an ice cream shop parking lot in Orangeburg in 2015.

Among the other multimedia forays of the multi-talented Sims will also be a June 10 table reading of his play entitled “The Proper Way to Hang a Confederate Flag.”

“AfroDixia” and its accompanying programs offer regional residents a chance to sample the work of a significant artist grappling with our nation’s enduring struggle for racial equity.

“AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation”

Through June 25. 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whaley St. 701cca.org.