In wood and paint and ink, Greenville’s Kent Ambler found his voice

Kent Ambler has spent much of his life moving around, taking stock of what he sees, and then carving his pictorial ideas into blocks of wood. He then inks and prints them, one upon another.

The resulting pictures range from rural and comforting — birds (plenty of them), dogs, remote country houses surrounded by a thick mass of trees — to contemporary and ironic — like the ones where the Pillsbury Dough Boy, a birthday cake, or logos from Starbucks and Coca-Cola bear the words, “Everything Will Kill You.”

The Chicago native has also, through much of his life, looked for a permanent residence, a quest that was resolved when he and his wife settled on 12 acres in Greenville.

All these biographical and artistic bases are covered in his new show, Kent Ambler: Into the Wood, which opens this week at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art.

Besides bringing together some 45 woodcut prints and 20 collage house sculptures, the show also includes an actual house: an 8’ x 8’ structure covered with used wood blocks from the course of Ambler’s career. Its animals, foliage, faces, insects and grim warnings from corporate entities blend into a playful and witty collage of contrasts.

As Ambler tells it, the idea of the house began when he posted a picture of his assorted wood blocks on his Instagram page, saying he could build a house with them. Wim Roefs, chair of the 701 CCA board, thought it was a good idea.

Over the course of last week, the challenge for Ambler was both geometric — how many blocks would it take to fill the space? — and aesthetic — which images should be used?

“When I’m putting these on to the house, there are numerous things to consider,” he said last Friday, while working on the house on the second floor of the center.

He had more than enough art to work with, but the blocks had to match in terms of color, size and style.

“I have all these things going through my head,” he says, “so it’s just editing and slowly putting it together.”

In making woodcuts, Ambler aims for a result where everything lines up but nothing looks perfect. He doesn’t want it to be too slick or too polished.

“I want to see the human hand in it,” he explains. “I want to see wood grain. There’s so much stuff that’s laser cut now.”

Ambler says he has always had a natural facility for making woodcuts — a fact he discovered as a student at Ball State, when he took to the process so easily others thought he had been doing it for years.

Did he have any idea it would become his life’s work?

“Not really. I didn’t know. I’d say I was on autopilot when I was 18. My dad wasn’t in the picture. My mom didn’t know anything about art. She worked blue collar-type jobs.”

He pursued a degree. After graduation, reality set in.

“I went through my whole BFA before I realized ‘OK, now what? There’s no job for this.’”

He moved to New Mexico, worked landscape and construction jobs, and made art by night. He eventually had some success, went solo, got married and started looking for a place to live where he could flourish.

He wanted a place that was not artsy, and that was kind of a blank slate on which to write the future.

Greenville, being a place without a strong cultural identity, but was also not stereotypical, fit the bill. The move to South Carolina proved fortuitous. Around 2006, his career began to take off, starting with the day he reluctantly accepted an offer to participate in the Congaree Arts Festival.

“I made five grand in six hours and thought, “‘Maybe there’s something to it.’”

The art has continued to serve him well ever since, and he has an idea why.

“I think woodcuts have the most distinctive look,” Ambler reasons. “When you see a woodcut, even if you’re not educated with art, you know it’s not a drawing, not a painting. It can have this bold, graphic look, or you can get subtle with lighter colors.”

There’s also the element of surprise.

“You work on this thing for quite a while, these blocks, and I don’t really have a total idea of what it’s going to print like, he says. “I have a tentative idea, but then I start printing and it throws a curve.”

What: Kent Ambler: Into the Wood

Where: 701 Center for Contemporary Art, 701 Whaley St.

When: March 12-April 26

More: 803-779-4571, 701cca.org

Artist talk Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. followed by an opening reception from 7 to 8:30 p.m.