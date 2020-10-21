In fresh digs, Columbia arts center Tapp’s Outpost re-emerges and retools during COVID-19

COLUMBIA — Tapp’s Outpost, formerly Tapp’s Arts Center, announced its move from Main Street to Five Points last November.
In the interval, Tapp’s burst through the wall between its two Saluda Avenue storefronts, carving out a small gallery, six artist studios and a new dark room to replace the one below the sidewalk in its previous home in an old department store. And, in a first for the scrappy, community-focused arts hub, Executive Director Caitlin Bright now has space for a proper office.
“We clearly aren’t comfortable with it, so it’s turned into a storage room,” she quipped, pointing out the cluttered alcove. “But one day, it’ll be an office.”
But renovations aren’t the real reason that Tapp’s didn't truly emerge in Five Points until three months ago. In March, it was already set up with two thirds of its studio space and its starter store, where emerging artists take turns selling their wares. That’s when COVID-19 sent everybody home.
“Right when we were like, ‘We’ve got it!’ we had to close down,” Bright recalled.
Tapp’s, a nonprofit home for artist entrepreneurs, is very much concerned with finding ways to support creatives during this tumultuous time. Its six studios are full, and in describing future plans to turn part of the yard out into an artist village promenade and eventually expand its multi-use indoor space into a large, unfinished room behind the storefronts, Bright eagerly plotted ways to house more artists.
“We have a huge waiting list,” she said of Tapp’s studios, “so I’ve been trying to talk to people about how space can be modified to accommodate people who just need a negative space and they don’t have the business plan for a storefront, but they absolutely have the business plan for a 20 (foot) by 15 (foot) room.”
The pandemic stalled momentum at an odd time for Tapp’s, keeping it from making a quick transition into its new home. And while it has also put a pinch on the Outpost’s finances — Bright reported that it has yet to receive any relief funding — she and Sean Shoppell, Tapp’s other dedicated staff member, said they’re taking the time to figure out what their community needs from them.
“I think everybody’s just listening and seeing what things mean,” Bright posited. “There’s so many paradigmatic changes that we’re going to have to face. And not just temporary. I think there’s going to be long-term changes in how we gather and how humans infect each other, and that has an immediate effect on cultural participation. So we’re just listening and seeing how we operate and then modifying where we need to. It makes no sense to be rigid right now.”
Tapp’s is putting safety first, observing COVID-19 protocols like reduced capacity and mask-wearing, but it has still been creative in providing continued programming. Virtual discussions that will feed into an upcoming project from Michaela Pilar Brown and Terrence Henderson digging into the equity of arts spaces have proceeded. Last weekend, the Outpost hosted an outdoor art market in its yard, and the gallery’s third proper exhibition “Your Own Worst Enemy” by Sava Kucherin, will hang until Dec. 16.
A recent fundraiser was indicative of the Outpost’s attitude and approach. Thirty artists contributed objects that meant something to them or experiences they wanted to share — such as Brown, who provided a grieving meal, where she offered to talk with a patron about loss in their life, preparing a meal in response that she would deliver to their home.
“Most of the money still goes to the artists,” Bright said. “Because we don’t understand what ‘fundraiser’ means.”
“It’s more ‘fun-raiser,’” Shoppell laughed.
Lee Snelgrove, executive director of the city-backed nonprofit One Columbia for Arts and Culture, praised Tapp’s for continuing to find ways to engage audiences and support working artists in this difficult year.
“It’s carried over some of that same sense of community that they had around the old space — younger artists looking to it as a space to create, a space to be around,” he said. “What’s always been good about Tapp’s is it's got this sort of culture to it that brings people in, and what they’re being able to do in Five Points that’s really positive is build that culture.”
“It’s not just the impact to Five Points,” he added, speaking to what Tapp’s brings to the neighborhood adjacent to the University of South Carolina. “Although it is good that they are there to bring some creative expression and bring some things that are unique to that area and draw artists into that area, which is already a fairly art-present area with the public art but also all the musicians that play in all the bars and the village aspect. But it’s good to have some visual art presence, bring some different kind of retail down there, through the art entrepreneurship stuff.”
Bright and Shoppell said Tapp’s is thriving on the energy from its new home, highlighting the enthusiasm they’ve felt from neighbors like Drip Coffee, Loose Lucy's, Sunrise Artisan Bath and Body, and Bar None.
“Five Points has been great,” Bright offered. “We’re still figuring things out as a community in terms of how to make everyone safe and how to keep all the businesses floating, but we’re doing it together. We’re all in constant conversation. So we’ll survive, some way.
“I think there’s just a different vibe. This one fits the organization’s personality a little bit better.”