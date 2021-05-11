In Columbia, John Sims looks back on 20 years spent transforming the Confederate flag

Free Times’ interview with John Sims ended with us seated on a gallows.

The centerpiece of “AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation,” his exhibition at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, it features five prominent banners of the Confederate States of America executed in the same manner as so many extra-legal murders of Black individuals across the South’s bloody history.

Beside the gallows are five urns, symbolizing the burnt remains of these hateful symbols. Behind the gallows, the flags are reborn, recast in the black, red and green of the Pan-African flag.

Among other things, Sims’ exhibition includes a drag flag, where the stars and bars are recast with a pink backdrop and lacy stripes, and re-colorations that cover the Confederate battle flag in a single shade — black and white; red, white and blue. The latter hang above booths where visitors are encouraged to re-vote.

The Florida-based interdisciplinary conceptual artist’s 20-year project “Recoloration Proclamation” is coming to an end with this display and concurrent events in Florida, Texas and Virginia. Per his press release, the intent of this work is to confront “the ideas and symbols of white supremacy and visual terrorism, Confederate iconography, propriety of Southern Heritage, and transformative ritual in the context of the African American experience.”

Sims returns to South Carolina for this finale, serving as the current artist-in-residence at the 701 CCA, because happenings here were formative in the project. The initial fight that pushed the Confederate flag off the Statehouse dome and onto a monument in front of it in 2000 helped spark his initial re-coloration. And he was here in 2015, as outrage mounted in the wake of the murders of the Charleston 9 at Emanuel AME Church. Before then-Gov. Nikki Haley ordered the flag’s removal from the grounds, he led demonstrators in front of the Statehouse in the burning of paper Confederate flags.

Such displays of activism and protest have become an integral part of the “Recoloration Proclamation,” as Sims has frequently and directly confronted Confederate flag supporters with his work. His current stint in Columbia will further showcase the project’s stylistic breadth, as he will complete a play about the experience, called “The Proper Way to Hang a Confederate Flag,” and showcase his remixed and recontextualized recordings of the song “Dixie.”

Among the events he will hold during his time in Columbia are a Meet the Artist reception on May 11 and a May 18 conversation with Bobby Donaldson, director of the Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina.

Free Times walked the 701 CCA gallery with Sims last week, the day after his show opened to the public. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times: In pieces where you have Confederate flags redone with one color, does that signify attempts to cover over what the symbol represents?

John Sims: So there's form and color, right? In some ways, the form is the body. The color's the soul. So it's really a re-souling, a re-souling of the South, a re-souling of America. Color makes a difference. In this series, obviously, a lot of the issue comes around coloring and demarcation. But the key is in terms of our body and the color of our body.

Minimal perturbation and change creates maximal response. If I did this Confederate flag, change the stars and mix it all up, you wouldn't even recognize it, and I tell you that’s the Confederate flag. There would be no response to that.

With something like the drag flag or the flags where you recast it with the black, red and green of the Pan-African flag, how much of the intent is to directly affront people who support the Confederate flag?

I don't have any fidelity to the people who support this flag and their feelings. I think I’m primarily doing it from my own sense of salvation. But I'm also sending a signal to not just those folks, but everybody, that there's a reckoning that needs to be. There's a responsibility to get a truthfulness that needs to happen if you're going to move together in a society.

And then also question the propriety of Southern heritage. Who owns that? Who writes that? And what's the Confederate Civil War history in that? And then also being accountable, like having a real accountability.

So part of this "righteous confiscation," it's really me taking something that has been used as a symbol of promoting and perpetuating institutions of American slavery, segregation, patriot white supremacy and on and on and on. Taking the symbol and confiscating it, and then re-souling it.

I want to be able to have a sense of power over it. And have a contribution to the conversation about context for that. So it's about being at the table and confronting directly.

The N-word has been taken. You're seeing it with the monuments now. It's very complicated, this idea of reappropriation, taking symbols and signs and language that are very traumatic, and they become strategies for empowerment on some level.

Why is it important for you to recontextualize the flag and not just burn and bury it?

That's part of the confiscation. You're taking something that has created an issue, and now it becomes a token. It becomes a symbol of your capacity to survive. So I need to remind myself of that. But I change it, because there's a transformation that happens, not only in terms of our relationship to that history, to that narrative, but to the symbol that represents that. And that puts me in the place where I could sort of get to something in my cultural space, my ritual space that will keep the history alive, keep the inspiration alive. Because that's what rituals do.

You go to church every week, right? You could say, “Look, go to church one time, you know what the deal is here.” You do it over and over and over. You take communion over and over again. It's a discipline. So social justice and being fair and being righteous, there's a discipline to it.

And I think the idea is getting people to the table for real emotional, civil, political, spiritual transformation. And that's a long sequence. It takes a whole community, a whole civilization, to figure that all out, and I'm just doing my part.

Did this project start with activist intent, or did that come later?

It started as just straight art. The very first piece was at a SoHo gallery. But then I realized that wasn't enough. Then I took it to Harlem. And that wasn't enough. And then I took it to the streets.

But at that time, society wasn't ready. Or even interested. Now we're in a moment where there's interest.

If I had done this in the 1920s, I would have been lynched. Not only that, I would have been thought of as mentally ill. That sense of sanity, it's so time-centered around where you are on the historical timeline. What you do here is great and brilliant maybe, and what you do (there) is insane. This could have been not only illegal, but a death sentence, a death sentence that would have circumvented the court system. So that in itself is a litmus test of maybe how we are moving as a society.

How did this project expand out from the flag re-colorations to the other aspects?

It’s like a fractal or tessellation, something that starts with one idea, and you export those systems or strategies to other areas. To the music to the text, the op-ed pieces I've written about the work.

But the core politics and sensibilities, the strategies are the same. I'm just moving them across. I'm franchising them in different expressive communities, expressive spaces. It's like architecture. You're building a neighborhood. Once you get one good building down, you can make it really interesting. And so in that neighborhood, you're gonna have different things in multiple different ways.

That's the idea of trying to create this space, to help me understand what it means to be African American, but also what it means to be a descendant of African slaves, and how to move forward from that history. (With) dignity and super intelligence, and showing the world the power and the capacity of surviving.

That's a very important lesson in this, the capacity to survive. And you can survive barely, or you can survive beautifully.

“AfroDixia: A Righteous Confiscation”

Through June 25 (Meet the Artist, May 11, 6 p.m.; In Conversation with John Sims and Bobby Donaldson, May 18, 6:30 p.m.). 701 Center for Contemporary Art. 701 Whaley St. 701cca.org.