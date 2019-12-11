If you’ve ever wondered what music sounded like 300 years ago, watching a live baroque music concert may be as close as you can get.

The musicians in Columbia Baroque, for example, play antique compositions on largely obsolete instruments from the 1600s and 1700s.

This week, Columbia Baroque presents Lo, How a Rose, a program of musical selections honoring the 400th anniversary of the birth of Italian singer and composer Barbara Strozzi.

Strozzi (1619-1677) was nothing if not unconventional for her day. Besides being a single mother who raised four children, she was a virtuoso singer and prolific Italian composer — and one of the first female writers of secular music to publish under her own name.

“That’s what makes this important,” says Columbia Baroque Director Jean Hine. “We’re getting on the train, on the bandwagon, of celebrating Strozzi’s work, because her songs were really great.”

In an interview with Free Times, Hine — who is also a seasoned clarinetist and teacher who plays the recorder for the chamber music ensemble — talks about the process of breathing new life into the music of antiquity. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Free Times: What is baroque music?

Jean Hine: Really loosely defined, it would be music from the time period between 1600 and 1750.

I think one thing that could attract a person is if they want a more intimate experience. It’s the music of churches, palaces. It’s the music of the London theater, for example. Especially if you think of the palaces, it would be smaller rooms and smaller ensembles and smaller sounding instruments. We wouldn’t ever play, for example, at the Koger Center, because we would be lost in that space.

Our concert series is at the recital hall in the [University of South Carolina] School of Music, which seats about 200 people. You’re going to see the instruments played and you’ll hear their more delicate sounds.

You yourself play baroque recorder. Other musicians play baroque violin, and viola da gamba. How are these different from what we might see in an orchestra?

The recorder is different from other instruments in that it became obsolete. You don’t find a recorder player in a modern orchestra. The flute overtook the recorder, because the recorder couldn’t play loud enough. The recorder became obsolete by about 1750. It had about 150 years of dormancy and only in the early 20th century did it start to be rediscovered. So, the recorder is the instrument you think of third and fourth grade students playing in school — and you think of it made of plastic, but my instruments are made of wood, and they can cost well over $2,000 each.

[Performer Mary Hostetler Hoyt] owns a baroque violin that was made in that time period, in the 1700s. There’s a little difference in the shape of the instrument, and there are gut strings, animal intestine strings that are wrapped in metal. That’s true for Mary’s instrument and that’s true for [performer Gail Ann Schroeder’s] gamba as well. The strings are more delicate and they can go out of tune real easily.

The viola da gamba looks a little bit like a cello, but it’s a whole different family, and the family is viols. They can be littler ones, that can sit in a performer’s lap, and then there’s a tenor that’s medium size, and Gail plays the bass. If you’re familiar with the cello, the gamba doesn’t have an end pin, so the performer holds the instrument with their knees.

How near is a modern baroque concert to what was performed in the 17th century?

There’s so much research about what that original experience was, and what the original sound was. We don’t know, because there’s nothing that was recorded from that time period.

[Pitch levels] varied from city to city, and sometimes it was the construction of the organ that would determine the pitch level, and all the other instruments had to adjust.

We do a historically inspired or a historically informed performance. We are aiming to go back in time by using these original instruments and by studying how the various sounds were made.

Baroque music conveys passions, so the music carries you through many emotions. The music can be sad or happy or rapturous or lighthearted. The concert has an intimacy because of the close proximity of the audience to the performers. Watching the various instruments being played can be captivating. The concert experience feels shared.

What: Columbia Baroque Holiday Concert

Where: University of South Carolina School of Music, 813 Assembly St.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.

Price: $20

More: columbiabaroque.org