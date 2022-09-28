Half a year in, new curator at Columbia Museum of Art talks curatorial vision, background

Half a year into his job, the new curator of the Columbia Museum of Art, Michael Neumeister is looking to the museum’s future — literally. The New York native has been plotting out the Main Street institution’s next three years of exhibitions in its galleries and had recently completed the 2025 plans.

Meanwhile, he’s beginning to put his fingerprints on more present aspects as well, like doing the under appreciated and meticulous task of finding the right placement for the museum’s two upcoming exhibitions in October.

“I like research. And I like putting things together,” Neumeister said. “In a way like, I like making things that can then be experienced. So I'm really interested not only in like collections, but also this idea of exhibitions and sort of what exhibitions can bring to people because that was my experience.”

Neumeister’s career in curation began as an undergraduate student in New York City, though he didn’t start in art.

After studying anthropology and religion as an undergraduate in New York City, he found himself wandering in the halls of the city’s renowned museums. It was at the Whitney Museum of American Art, a museum of fine art in the city, that he realized curation was calling him.

Neumeister recounted that he felt like a novice in museums early in life, but was always interested in how things were curated and why.

That led him to a graduate art history program at the City College of New York. While there, he wrote a paper on the intersection of curation and politics. In that paper, he revealed some of his own thinking on curating art.

“Especially in the big coastal museums, like in New York and Los Angeles, there are certain museums that really put forth a deeply political message, which I think only contributes to polarization and doesn't help it,” Neumeister said.

Coming from New York, Neumeister has found a more convenient pace in Columbia and, accordingly, an advantage to his life and work. Living in an established university town in the South lends itself to a nuanced and energetic approach to the arts in the community, Neumeister said.

As a curator, he views it as his job to ensure a “holistic” experience for viewers, meaning it would be both intellectually stimulating and accessible for those who enter the Columbia Museum of Art.

“(Exhibitions) should function on a variety of levels” Neumeister said. “So that, you know, you always assume an educated, well-informed audience. But then you also, if your show is truly functioning at the best it can be, then you can have a group of third graders come in and an art historian, and everyone in between.”

Creating an experience for a diverse audience is key, and Numeister sees his role as one of both facilitation and leadership of the experiences fostered by the Columbia Museum of Art.

He sees the gallery as a space of learning where the art itself can challenge that audience rather than methods of curation. For example, the museum houses a series of Andy Warhol’s portraits of Mao Zedong.

However, without some level of guiding, one could perhaps misinterpret it, he said.

“If you don't have the interpretation just right, people can receive that in very different ways. And I don't think Warhol at all was valorizing (Mao),” Neumeister said.

At the same time, the new curator wants to offer a non-political environment to interpret the art and allow for understanding and reception of the works on display.

Not only is audience perception important in curation, Neumeister said, but equally necessary is the remembrance of the history of the museum itself, its collections, donors and docents.

The upcoming return of the Kress collection to display — which opens on Oct. 1 — represents this idea.

On the books for years now, the Kress Collection, “European Splendors,” is returning from various parts of the region to its home galleries in Columbia, which the museum acquired in its first decade of operation. The historical collection is made up of 75 artifacts and is one of the Columbia Museum of Art’s most prized collections.

The Kress collection represents the Columbia Museum of Art’s potential to reach a broad regional level, he said. Neumeister also looks forward to expanding this influence locally and to partner with other arts groups in town such as the 701 Center for Contemporary Art.

Ultimately, he said that the energy in the city's arts scene stands out to him and believed the museum a welcoming space for his curatorial aspirations.

“They're doing really great things, they're in such a great space,” Neumeister commented. “But I'm still very much learning. To be honest, I think that Columbia has, from what I can tell an art scene that is definitely energy, definitely people care in a way that I find really inspiring.”