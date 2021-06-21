Getting to know the Arts Center of Kershaw County’s new leader

Dolly Patton didn’t set out to be an arts administrator. But somehow, the arts found her.

Although she spent a summer as a tour guide at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Center, Patton was a math major at Francis Marion University, and taught math at Irmo High School before moving to coordinate education outreach with Keep America Beautiful, where she said that she taught teacher workshops all over the state, and coordinated litter and recycling conferences.

“That’s where my fundraising started,” she told Free Times via email.

Her proceeding road through other nonprofits now sees her taking on the post of executive director at the Arts Center of Kershaw County three years shy of the institution's 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1974 by enthusiasts of music, visual art and live theater, the nonprofit center serves as the county’s artistic hub. Support is derived from individual and corporate donors, grants, and limited funding from local governments including Accommodations and Hospitality tax when available, and funding from the South Carolina Arts Commission.

The complex near downtown Camden includes an historic home, an education building, the Bassett Building, which contains both an art gallery and a theater, the Wood Auditorium. Classes for children and adults in the visual and performing arts are offered, including a summer camp partnership with the school district called Arts Arising.

Reopening last month following an extended closure due to COVID-19, the center got by without an executive director during the pandemic with help from Kristin Cobb, who holds that post at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College and previously had the same title in Kershaw. She stepped in as "a consultant, advisor and cheerleader" in October, per the center's Facebook page.

Cobb was with the center for 10 years, but following her departure in 2017, the institution went through two leaders in quick succession.

In her new role in Kershaw County, Patton will be in familiar territory, as leader and fundraiser.

“The staff will manage the programming and box office,” she noted. “I’m the point person for decisions, and relationships with people in the community.”

Patton was hired to her last post as director of the Saluda Shoals Foundation in 2005. As part of that job, she looked to establish Irmo’s Saluda Shoals Park, overseen by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission and infused with money for upkeep and improvements by the foundation, as a destination for art.

“Our goal was to restart the nonprofit arm of the park and to eventually build an amazing outdoor amphitheater,” she said.

“Our board and I took on the challenge to create multiple music, theater and art events,” Patton recalled. "The coolest one was created by artists and called ‘unearth,’ a celebration of naturally inspired art. We had 30 to 50 artists on the trails creating art – not selling – and people talked and were allowed to create the art as well. Musicians played on the trails to lead you from one artist to the next.”

The South Carolina Shakespeare Company and the Lake Murray Symphony both performed at that 2010 event.

Patton also worked with the Musician and Songwriters’ Guild to book artists for an annual barbecue cookoff, collaborated with the Jam Room Music Festival to the one-off Saluda Shoals MusicFest in 2015, and arranged performances by everything from the South Carolina Philharmonic and local jazz musicians to Trustus Theatre, Columbia Children’s Theatre and the Chapin Theatre Company.

She left the foundation with the dream of an amphitheater unfulfilled, however.

“Saluda Shoals uses the deck on the back of the Environmental Center for performances,” Patton offered. “We’ve expanded it over the years and strung cafe lights. It is a nice space for 100-150 people. The jazz series did really well there this year.”

Outside of keeping fundraising coffers filled, her intermediate priorities in Camden include increased utilization of the Watts Performing Arts Wing, which was added in 2012. The adaptable space in the back of the Bassett Building features dressing rooms, a 756-square-foot mezzanine for costumes and props, a climate-controlled storage room for the center’s Steinway grand piano, a black box theater, and the Shull Pavilion outdoor performance area, which can fit 500-700 people for events such as the recurring free concert series Finally Friday.

As with the agenda Patton established at Saluda Shoals, she will look to embrace appearances by a diverse roster of artists from Columbia, as the center has already been doing. Past visitors include the NiA theater company, Columbia City Ballet, Columbia Children’s Theatre, Trustus Theatre, South Carolina Philharmonic, Dick Goodwin’s Big Band and cellist Claire Bryant. The center’s annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival attracts blues artists from all over the country and world to rooms throughout the town.

Overall, Patton wants to continue the center’s mission of reaching out to the community and making the arts accessible.

“Engage more people throughout the county – Lugoff, Elgin, Bethune, etc.,” she said, “and eventually throughout the Midlands region.”