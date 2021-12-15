Free Times receives Knight Foundation grant to offer arts stories to readers for free

The Free Times' arts, culture and music content will be available to readers for free starting Dec. 15 with a Knight Foundation grant.
Given through the Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Knight Foundation’s $30,000 grant will help the publication’s website reach more readers and, in turn, garner greater support for the local arts community in Columbia.
For more than three decades, Free Times has built a reputation for covering the city’s art scene in a thorough manner.
Free coverage includes previews and reviews of art and photography exhibits, profiles of bands and other music performers, news about theater productions and movies, and stories about dance events.
Free Times' food and other non-arts coverage, as well as Post and Courier Columbia content, will remain behind a paywall, once readers hit their allotted limit of free views each month.
The Miami-based Knight Foundation works in 26 communities to support local journalism, arts and culture, research in media/democracy and the success of those cities.
Central Carolina Community Foundation was founded in 1984 to enhance lives of Midlands residents. Free Times worked with Erin Johnson, the foundation's vice president of community investment, on the grant.
Free Times received a previous grant from the Knight Foundation through the Central Carolina Community Foundation to continue providing local arts coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Free Times is thrilled to continue our partnership with both Knight Foundation and Central Carolina Community Foundation,” said Chase Heatherly, publisher of Free Times. “With these funds, Free Times will continue to be an integral part of our region’s cultural arts scene and create a positive impact for our arts organizations through greater arts coverage and readership.”