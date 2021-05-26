Free Times, One Columbia, Richland Library, SceneSC present 1 or 2 Sessions LIVE in June

We’re very nearly there.

Some time in the coming weeks, “1 or 2,” the socially distanced performance video series Free Times, One Columbia, Richland Library and SceneSC started to fill the void (and get artists some paychecks) when COVID-19 sent local arts and music home in April 2020, will hit 50 episodes.

I recently looked ahead to this coming milestone in the library’s Access magazine, and I’ll parrot what I wrote in that feature: The responses our featured artists brought to a year of change marked by a pandemic, mounting racial tension and persistent political division continue to floor me. Which is why I’m thrilled to tell you that 11 of those artists will play live to celebrate the series.

On June 11, we invite you to join us outside at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens for 1 or 2 Sessions LIVE. The short sets will highlight varying shades of spoken word (Tammaka Staley), hip-hop (LaLisa), jazz (Dante Lewis, Amos Hoffman), pop and R&B (Ara-V, Katera, Brian Patrick the Vocalinist), folk and country (THE Dubber, Admiral Radio) and rock (Dear Blanca, Boo Hag). And another artist featured in the “1 or 2” series, DJ Preach Jacobs, will keep things moving between sets.

The concert is free to enjoy, just like the 47 (and counting) “1 or 2” episodes you can find at free-times.com/1or2. Gates open at 4 p.m. June 11, with music going from 5 to 9 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for June 18.

Come help us celebrate these artists who helped make the coronavirus slowdown a little easier to bare.