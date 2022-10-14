Former Tapp's head to lead 701 CCA: 'We have the opportunity to activate the space'

The former director of Tapp’s Art Center has been picked as The 701 Center for Contemporary Art’s next leader, the group announced Oct 14.
The pick brings in Caitlin Bright, who comes with a track record of leading and working in arts spaces in Columbia and other cities. She hopes to build out her new organization’s cachet on a regional and national level as the organization's new executive director.
Bright will succeed Michaela Pilar Brown, the artist who led the organization for the last two years and announced her departure from the role after purchasing the ifART Gallery earlier this year.
“The raw footprint of 701 is completely slated to become a destination cultural hub for South Carolina,” Bright said. “I think 701 has always had great potential.”
The organization’s board president Lynn Robertson highlighted Bright’s background.
“We are pleased that Caitlin will be joining us as we enter into an exciting season of public programs," Robertson said in the release announcing Bright's hiring. "Her extensive background in arts management will be an asset as we move forward with an even higher profile for public engagement.”
701 Center for Contemporary Art was founded 15 years ago and hosts five to six exhibitions each year, the release detailed, plus artist residency programs and other submission-based exhibitions like the 701 CCA Prize.
Bright said she hopes to build on these aspects with a focus on creating “multiple entry points” for both new artists and mid-career artists, the latter of which she highlighted as a current strength of the organization. Long term, she wants to build out the residency program on a national level, drawing in artists from outside the region and state.
“It’s always had a traditional presenting model — artists talk and opening," she said. "I always thought there could be more in terms of engaging the immediate community. Don’t get rid of that, it’s a fundamental part of the cultural ecosystem, but (we have the) opportunity to activate the space.”
The organization has been led by Brown, a highly regarded South Carolina artist, and she oversaw the organization’s programming during that time with striking exhibits.
She often highlighted work that focused on rich contemporary topics around diversity, such as the ongoing “Oppositional Free Gazing” exhibition — but also continued to offer more abstract exhibitions featuring mixed media or those on topics like motherhood.
Brown, the departing director and Bright’s friend, said in a press release that she was proud of her work at the art organization.
“I am excited about the opportunity in which I am moving toward, but my love for 701 CCA, its programs, gallery and community remains,” she said in the release. “I am proud that we met the historical moment during my tenure and engaged the community important conversations that addressed the issues of our rapidly changing world with powerful art from diverse voices.”
Bright’s appointment to 701’s top position seems to be a logical fit, but until about two weeks ago it wasn’t likely or suggested.
Bright and Free Times had sat down for an interview only a week before and discussed the closing of Tapp’s, with talk of her future ambiguous.
Bright had overseen Tapp’s since 2014, helping develop it from an organization with “no money (and) a terrible reputation” to a community hub and well regarded artistic hub. She came from New York City, where she had worked at various smaller galleries, and said she was drawn to the possibilities of Tapp’s former Main Street spot.
“In New York, space is such a commodity that I think I jumped on it,” she recalled. “That was 2014 and thus began the long journey of Tapp’s.”
There, she worked with Wilson Bame, who’s now the manager of engagement at the Columbia Museum of Art. He said Bright was someone with “utmost integrity” in her work and prioritized artists.
“Running a small-budget nonprofit art center in a 22,000 sq. ft space is no easy task. She kept us honest and mission focused, and always kept the artist at top priority,” Bame said in an email interview.
Over the years, Bright and the staff helped build Tapp’s reputation as the spot became a linchpin location of popular events like First Thursday on Main and for programming. It hosted studio space for artists across a wide variety of fields, from music to visual artists.
That kept up, she said, until the building was sold in the late 2010s. The new owners were good, but ultimately needed to receive more revenue on their investment and it left Tapp’s being asked out of the space.
Bright and the board made plans to shift to Five Points and opened the smaller Tapp’s Outpost in March 5, 2020. By March 15, the COVID-19 pandemic shut the spot down, Bright said.
And in the months after, the organization’s board and Bright determined that the only path forward was to dissolve the nonprofit. In May 2022, the organization was no more, however the organization’s name still is on that building where some worker artists remain to use it as a retail space.
The time was a stressful one, said Tiffany James, a former Tapp’s board member.
“I really hate that we had to do that,” she said, and reflected on Bright’s run. “Caitlin invested so much … she would not be paid at times (during her tenure.)”
Afterwards, Bright didn’t work for some time as she took a trip to Italy and figured out her next move.
“Everyone knew it was tough for me, because I felt like I’d seen success, not my success, but artists finding their voices, finding their projects,” she said. “I felt my purpose was so intertwined in this. So, it was hard, I didn’t have a plan for my next steps.”
Ultimately, she ended up diving into horticulture and worked at a local gardening shop. At home, she hand-built a greenhouse and started a garden — though Hurricane Ian would cause a tree to crash into the greenhouse shortly after its completion.
In the initial interview, she said she had “ideas of what can be” but said she was content being “really hippy” with keeping options open until something felt right. She talked openly of mulling finding jobs out of the state or find a new career or other options.
In a follow up interview, Bright detailed that she had only been working as a consultant on the 701 search, before the board inquired about her interest. And when that came, Bright concluded the feeling was right.
“I’m going to focus specifically on the arts and immerse myself in the 701 missions. It was such a crazy pivot,” she said. “I’m happy to chug along and if my gut speaks up, I’m going to listen.”