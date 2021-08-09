Former leader of Columbia’s Trustus Theatre assumes marketing role with SC Philharmonic

It’s a more natural transition than one might think. And a logical career move for a well-known local theater artist who is still just midway through his second decade of creativity in the Midlands.

Effective Aug. 16, Chad Henderson will become the marketing and communications director for the South Carolina Philharmonic, little more than a week after the announcement of his resignation as the executive director of Trustus Theatre, Columbia’s premiere professional theater company, where he had spent his entire professional career.

“The Philharmonic has such strong roots in Columbia,” Henderson said of his new employer. “Look at the work they do. They are committed to the professional careers of people in their art form.”

The professional orchestra has existed since 1964, and performed under the baton of Music Director Morihiko Nakahara since 2008.

Henderson noted that Nakahara’s recent renewal of his contract through 2025 indicates “a really established team, one that has a supportive board.”

“To be joining (that team) is a real honor,” he said.

Henderson has perhaps been best known in the arts community as a director of cutting-edge, direct-from-New York plays that often addressed controversial issues such as addiction, mental illness and sexuality including “Green Day’s American Idiot,” “Spring Awakening” and “Avenue Q.”

In addition to his directorial work, Henderson always held a day job at Trustus, starting right after college in 2007 as the theater’s marketing director. He became artistic director in 2015. After holding the executive reins during several interim periods of staff transition and turnover, he took over as the theater’s official leader in February 2020.

Music has always held a place in the director’s heart, Henderson pointed out to Free Times.

“If anyone has seen my work,” he reflected, it should be clear that “music is integral to my process.”

“I was a band nerd as well as a theater kid,” Henderson recalled of his experience growing up.

He performed with the Spartanburg Youth Theatre, but he also served as snare captain and percussion captain in the marching band at Dorman High School, and originally came to the University of South Carolina as a music major with a minor in advertising. For several years he toured as the lead singer of a ska band called at different times Rudy and Capital R, once playing at New York’s dearly departed CBGB.

He ended up as an advertising major with a theater minor, and directed a well-received student production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” on the USC campus as part of his senior Honors College thesis. When plans for their summer show fell through at Trustus, Henderson was asked to fill the slot. He soon took an entry level job doing marketing and PR for the theater.

Henderson said that during the COVID-19 pandemic his “eyes were opened to the realization that there is so much more in life than working 12 hours a day.”

“I think work is important,” he said. “But I think the relationships you keep in life are important too — my family, certainly my wife. …. For me it was just time for a change.”

He described a new set of priorities for himself and wife Bonnie Boiter-Jolley, a principal soloist with the Columbia City Ballet, focused on the concept of “work to live, not live to work.”

Henderson spoke to the nearly insurmountable obstacles COVID-19 posted to Trustus.

“The challenge was how are we going to stay present and relevant? And continue to employ staff?” he offered. “A lot of my focus was on moving forward.”

He assured that his new job will still afford him the opportunity to direct shows in the area as a guest director or visiting artist.

Henderson expressed high hopes for his new gig, especially the opportunity to work with a significantly larger marketing budget. He added that he will be walking into an established organization with a pre-existing set of goals and long-range plans, so he doesn’t expect to come in with an agenda of proposed changes.

“I’m looking forward to learning a lot about their mission, and how they are able to achieve that vision,” he explained. “It’s going to be a very welcome learning curve.”