Former Columbia actor appears in Hulu, Apple+ series

Columbia actor Arischa Conner had spent 20 years living in the city and since 2011, she’d appeared in local productions like the Trustus Theatre’s “Smokey Joe’s Café” and “Misery Is Optional: Recollections Of Recovery” at the Harbison Theatre.

Conner had a goal to pursue acting beyond the city limits, but her day job, teaching at Hopkins Middle School, where she also founded the drama club, kept her from looking for more work outside of South Carolina.

So she took a leap of faith in 2019.

“I decided that before I turned 50,” Conner said, “I wanted to take a year off and pursue acting 100% because there were some auditions I couldn’t do and places I couldn’t go because I was teaching and I didn’t want to leave my students.”

Conner just turned 50 this week, and she didn’t achieve her goal; she surpassed it.

She’s currently appearing in two different series on streaming services. Conner is appearing in six episodes of “Dopesick,” with Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard on Hulu, and four episodes of “Swagger” on Apple TV+, a series executive produced by NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

“Dopesick,” based on the bestselling book of the same title by Beth Macy, tells the story of the opioid epidemic through various lenses: The pharmaceutical industry, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, and a mining community in Virginia.

“Swagger” was inspired by Durant's experiences as a youth basketball player on the Amateur Athletic Union circuit. In “Dopesick,” Conner plays Leah Turner, a nurse who works for Michael Keaton’s character, Dr. Fennix. In “Swagger,” she plays “Apocalypse Anne,” a passionate woman with life-changing messages to share with her entire community.

She underscored the impact working with the Academy Award-nominated Keaton.

“It was awesome working with Michael Keaton,” she says of “Dopesick.” “Watching him work was like watching an actor’s master class. He was so focused and tuned in to who his character was. He was a really nice guy and a consummate professional.”

In “Swagger,” it gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the pressures that young and talented basketball players are under, she detailed. Conner said both help represent the new types of storytelling that streaming services enable over more traditional channels.

“I think that streaming has opened up a window to tell more great stories without being limited to some of the guidelines that networks are limited by,” she says. “I feel like everyone’s story is important, and I think streaming services are doing a wonderful thing by telling all these great stories.”

Both series debuted this month, and Conner has a busy future ahead of her. The South Carolina native has three different projects that are in post-production and two more on the horizon for 2022.