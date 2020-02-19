For the first time, USC’s SAVVY Chamber Competition will have a live audience

For the past seven years, the University of South Carolina’s SAVVY Chamber Competition has showcased ensembles that perform experimental music with flair. The program seeks groups that have the highest level of instrumental skill and display creative, innovative event design, giving the winner a $10,000 grand prize and a five-day residency at USC. Through the competition, forward-thinking, innovative ensembles working in classical music, world music, avant-garde jazz and more have been given an outlet.

This year’s competition features three finalists, selected from a group of about 50: The Beo String Quartet, RighteousGIRLS (a flute and piano duo) and Founders (a quintet comprised of violin, cello, bass, trumpet and clarinet).

In the past, the finalists performed for a three-judge panel. This year, though, there’s a new element to the competition: A live concert audience.

And that’s because the SAVVY Chamber Music Competition, created by pianist David Cutler, a USC professor of music entrepreneurship, has been added to the university’s Southern Exposure New Music concert series. For the first time, the series, which is devoted to exploring contemporary classical and world music ensembles, will include the SAVVY Competition with a performance by the three finalists at the School Of Music Recital Hall.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done it during the school year,” says Michael Harley, an associate music professor and artistic director of the Southern Exposure series. “We were doing it in the summer as something that was attached to David Cutler’s Arts Entrepreneurship workshop, but we’ve moved it to during the school year because there are so many benefits to doing it this way. In particular, our students are actually here in town, and they get to be the beneficiaries of the event.”

The finalists used to do one closed performance for the judges, and then a public performance, but being part of the Southern Exposure series streamlines the process. In the new setup, the judges (Cutler, USC voice instructor Rachel Calloway and Gavin Chuck, executive director and composer for Alarm Will Sound, a contemporary chamber orchestra of which Harley is also a member) will get to see how the groups approach their live performances.

“The groups only have to worry about a single performance,” Harley says, “and I think also one can tell a lot by getting a sense for how a group works with an audience and how the audience responds to the ensemble and to the players. I think it actually makes the members of each group a little more comfortable. We performers thrive on having an audience and communicating something to people, and so we wanted to make this a little more natural experience for the players.”

Harley was involved in the preliminary phase of this year’s competition, looking at all of the entrants last year along with Professor David Garner, the assistant director of Southern Exposure, and Peter Underhill, a USC graduate assistant and music composition student who also works with the series. They narrowed down the submissions to a group of about nine semifinalists, and then interviewed those groups.

Harley believes adding SAVVY to the Southern Exposure series brought greater awareness to the competition and, by extension, more entries than usual.

“For whatever reason, having the concert on the Southern Exposure schedule enabled us to get more applicants than we’ve ever had,” he speculates. “And it was really cool to see how many groups ended up discovering the competition and how many creative thinkers are out there in the chamber music world. This competition really does seem to fill a void, because there hasn’t been something like this for groups that are really reimagining the concert experience. That’s been the vision of the competition from the beginning, and that hasn’t changed.”

What: SAVVY Chamber Competition

Where: USC School Of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

With: Beo String Quartet, RighteousGIRLS, Founders

Price: Free

More: music.sc.edu

Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.