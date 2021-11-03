For 8 years, a USC poet and a famed quartet collaborated together. The work opens this month.

Nikky Finney knows how to own a stage, a moment, and a time and place in history.

Those characteristics drew violinist David Harrington, the founder of the acclaimed Kronos Quartet, to Finney, the professor and esteemed poet at the University of South Carolina. Watching cable television late one night in 2013, Harrington caught a re-run of Finney’s 2011 National Book Award acceptance speech and found himself captivated.

He called the poet not long after, gauging her interest in collaborating together.

“I was sitting outside of the laundromat in my car,” Finney said. “David calls me and said, ‘Nikky, I found you. I'm David, I founded Kronos Quartet 40 years ago, and I have this idea.’”

There was a natural kinship from the start between the two artists.

Finney’s poetry has long been acclaimed for the mesmerizing way she examines race, history and personal interiority, while the Kronos Quartet have built their world-class reputation on forging an expansive and inclusionary notion of what contemporary classical should be and sound like.

That initial conversation and idea that Harrington had will finally see the stage on Nov. 7 with the preview performance of “At War With Ourselves - 400 Years of You.” The evening-length work, “a rhapsodic modern-day paean spun from the skin of history,” will feature a libretto and narration from Finney and music by composer Michael Abels and the Kronos Quartet and a 24-piece choir.

The journey to this point has been a long one, as the beginnings of this collaborative project date back to 2013.

At the time, Kronos were working on a project during a residency with the University of Maryland to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War that was set to feature a large choir, which they brought Finney on to.

The end result of that residency was not the intended evening-length string quartet and poetry composition previewing this month at USC, however.

Rather they debuted “The Battle of and for the Black Face Boy,” a nine-page “radical libretto made of Civil War history, Black history, and modern American headlines” that Finney would later publish in the Oxford American.

The larger musical vision for the project was not abandoned though.

The Kronos Quartet took over production duties over the larger project from the University of Maryland. To assist, Kronos manager Janet Cowperthwaite eventually bringing composer Michael Abels, most well-known for his scores of the Jordan Peele films “Get Out” and “Us,” into the fold.

In the meantime, Finney began working from the larger themes and ideas established in “The Battle” to create a new, more succinct one-page poem which used the framework of the last 400 years of Blacks in America and the ongoing legacy of slavery on our present.

“I feel like America would like to see itself through its ideals and not through its history, its actions,” Finney said of the inspiration. “These are the things we did, and these are the folks who were harmed. We have not been honest about that, to this day.”

The resulting collaboration between Finney, Kronos and Abels is “At War With Ourselves – 400 Years of You.” The title is meant to be both provocative and a poetic sleight of hand, Finney pointed out.

“I don't believe we are at war with each other, I believe we are at war with ourselves,” she explained. “I believe we all live under one canopy of humanity, and that the violence we perpetuate against one another is violence that is ultimately perpetuated against ourselves. And we don't talk about that enough.

She continued: “We talk about what the violence is, how it is done to another person, right? But we don't talk about how that violence, or that racism, actually drains the human being doing it of all the kinds of things that we need to live next door to each other—empathy, sympathy, humanity.”

Once Finney’s new text was completed, it was then up to Abels, whose work is often socially conscious as well, to take those words and set them to music. The performance was originally set to preview in April of 2020 before a world premiere that May, the COVID-19 pandemic further postponed the long gestating project.

Finney wasn’t originally slated to be an on-stage part of the piece and will now offer up readings of her contributions.

“I've always loved getting involved in a project where I'm not sure how to navigate it at the beginning,” she said. “I have to learn that and trust myself, put down the words that feel right, and then sort of get out of the way and let everybody do their part.”

As for the Kronos Quartet, Cowperthwaite noted that the group is always looking for innovative approaches and new inclusions into their practice.

“Kronos was founded in order to deal with issues of our time and not just to play music that was written hundreds of years ago,” she said. “We want to artistically respond to the contemporary world and to recent history."