First Thursday on Main denied permit allowing patrons to walk street with open beer, wine

When First Thursday on Main returns next week, it will do so without one of its primary features.

The popular monthly art crawl that has grown through 10 years on Main Street has not been granted its typical permit from the city of Columbia to allow beer and wine to be consumed while strolling between the 1200 and 1700 blocks of the city's central thoroughfare.

At its May 4 meeting, City Council approved beer and wine to be consumed “only within Boyd Plaza adjacent to the Columbia Museum of Art,” allowing alcohol to be sold during the centerpiece of the crawl’s June 3 comeback, a concert featuring standout local indie rock bands Dear Blanca and Stagbriar.

Wilson Bame, manager of engagement at the Columbia Museum of Art and board president for First Thursday, told Free Times that they were informed in late March or early April by their contact at the Columbia Police Department that their permit wouldn’t be approved. They were informed that the holdup was coming from the office of City Manager Teresa Wilson.

“I spoke with her over the phone,” Bame said. “And she explained to me … about safety concerns and alcohol on the streets and cross traffic.”

When Free Times reached out to the city manager’s office, we were referred to the police department, which issued a statement echoing the idea that issuing the permit presents a public safety issue.

Boyd Plaza is more of a contained area for patrons to safely consume alcohol and enjoy the entertainment district, the statement explained. It went on to note that the department’s focus is on public safety, and they want to prevent patrons consuming alcohol and then walking into the roadway or crossing the street and risking potential injury. An uptick in the number of businesses in the area means there are more people, and their job is to make sure patrons are safe, the statement concluded.

The department further clarified that it does not approve resolutions.

“My rebuttal to that was that we've been running First Thursday on Main for 10 years now,” Bame said of his conversation with Wilson. “And we've never had an alcohol-related incident. And the officers that (we’re required to have for the event) have never had to be involved in anything.

“It was a surprise to us, everyone on the board and to many of the restaurant owners and bar owners and other vendors on Main Street that they would make this decision without really even consulting us,” he added.

Bame explained that First Thursday applied for the parade permit that allows for its patrons to carry open containers along the street, as it has in years past, and was denied.

Phill Blair, co-owner of the subterranean bar The Whig on the 1200 block and a member of the board who helps organize the concerts on Boyd Plaza, doesn’t agree with the city’s reasoning.

“It's a 10-plus year event with zero incidents. It's an adult crowd that is done by 10 p.m., it's not remotely Five Points,” he said via text message. “I don't think a handful of new businesses are creating any issue whatsoever.”

Bame said that losing the open container privileges would be a big blow to the event, particularly as it looks to bounce back from COVID-19. The June outing will take place with reduced programming, as the crawl comes back for the first time since March 2020.

“The point of First Thursday is to encourage people to walk up and down the blocks, go from business to business, gallery to gallery or performance to performance,” he reasoned. “When we're encouraging people to support these local businesses, serving alcohol is a part of that. Drake’s Duck-In, you know, the owners there, that's their main business on that day. So they can't even sell their craft beer that they usually sell right under their awning. And so right there is a perfect example of how it's already limiting what they can bring in in revenue.”

Bame added that it amounts to First Thursday getting punished for doing what it set out to do in the first place: Attracting people and business to Main Street.

Blair was more doom and gloom about the possibility of the event permanently losing its open container permit.

“I think if it isn't rectified by August, First Thursday is as good as done. I know I'd be resigning,” he said. "I've worked for years on this event, spent hundreds of hours working and thousands of dollars of my own money to pay bands, sound guys, etc., when there was no budget to speak of.

"It's a key and critical component and a signature event for Main Street," he continued. "Denying it after an absolutely brutal year of being largely shut down is just such a slap in the face.”