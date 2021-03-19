Filmed on Zoom and phones, SC's Spanglish theater troupe tackles pandemic with dark comedy

Back in 2019, La Tropa, South Carolina’s only Spanglish theater company, wrote and produced a bi-lingual play called “Ceviche o no Ceviche.” The comedy was concerned with cultural clashes in every sense of the term, from culinary to linguistic to geographic to sexual.

The plot is a doozy: A family from Colombia travels to Columbia for their daughter Sol’s wedding to her American lover, Keith. But she’s really only marrying Keith to stay in the U.S. Sol is actually part of a happy polyamorous trio with Keith and their mutual boyfriend Robert.

Chaos ensues in short order as the families gather for the wedding. Keith’s mother Linda falls in love with Sol’s uncle, a priest. Serious language barriers complicate an already complex situation, and the Americans can’t get their heads around the idea of ceviche, a spicy South American seafood dish, typically made from fresh raw fish.

And it turns out that’s just the beginning of the story.

La Tropa has produced a new sequel to the play, called “Ceviche o no Ceviche: COVID-19 Edition,” filmed and readied to premiere virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the first one, though; at the beginning of the new play, there’s a recap of what happened on the “previous episode.”

At the end of the original play, the hapless Colombian family is left stranded in South Carolina, cutoff from returning home because of a hurricane. The priest and Keith’s mother have run off together, and the polyamourous trio are on their honeymoon. At the opening of the second chapter, the family is still in the U.S., stranded by travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

If this all sounds a little like some wacky soap opera plot, it should.

“That piece in 2019, it turned out to be more like a telenovela,” said Alejandro Garcia Lemos, who created the film’s connecting animation sequences. “Kind of a soap opera, and it was a little bit different from most of our plays, because most of them always had some kind of reflection on social issues and issues of immigration. This one has a bit of that because one of the main characters is facing deportation. But this was a little bit more whimsical, a little bit more playful.”

Betsy Newman, who directed both the original play and its filmed sequel, sees the COVID-19 edition of “Ceviche o no Ceviche” as a continuation of the telenovela idea, but on a deeper level.

“The thing about telenovelas is, like soap operas in this country, they deal with social issues, in this case COVID or different approaches to sexuality,” she explained. “We see it as a telenovela on the stage, or in this iteration on video. We hope in the future that we might shoot it as a telenovela.”

Due to pandemic restrictions in the real world, the show, once again written collaboratively by La Tropa, unfolds in a series of individual monologues. The cast members filmed their roles using Zoom or on their cellphones.

The story finds coronavirus taking a toll.

“When this version begins, it’s after COVID has hit,” Newman said. “And Keith is dying of COVID in the hospital. You hear from each of the other characters who was in the original play, and each of them is effectively talking about how they’re dealing with COVID and the death of Keith.”

If that sounds a little too morbid, know there’s still plenty of comedy in the sequel.

“The mother of the bride is cutting up all of her husband’s shirts and making masks out of them without telling him,” Newman said. “She’s making masks for every outfit and every mood. And the priest is dealing with his sexuality because he’s been a priest for his whole life. So Linda is thinking of ways to help her lover with his sexual problems. She slips him that little blue pill, and she’s ordering things from Victoria’s Secret, so their romance is moving forward haltingly.”

“The whole thing is kind of about sex and dealing with COVID,” she added, summing things up.

Regardless of the style, Newman said that La Tropa’s alliance with Trustus Theatre, which the company has worked with in the past and which will host a premiere screening and talkback for the new film this weekend, has been vital to their survival across the last decade.

“We’ve produced a number of shows at Trustus over the years,” she recalled. “(Former Managing Director) Larry Hembree was very interested in broadening the diversity of the offerings at Trustus, and (current Producing Artistic Director) Chad Henderson is, also.”

And as for the mature-audiences-only subject matter, Newman said that Trustus was on board from the beginning.

“I just remember Larry saying, ‘We're not doing shows for children,’” she laughed.

“Ceviche o No Ceviche: COVID-19 Edition”

March 20. 8 p.m. Free. Virtual screening followed by talkback. facebook.com/TrustusTheatre.