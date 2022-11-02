Fight the Power: Upcoming 'Till' movie a necessary pain

OPINION
Uno game night Sundays with my family is a combination of events. It's a part cookout, part congregation and part roasting session. In other moments it's a place of not just shared memories, but also shared trauma.
One night my parents and uncle began to reminisce on historic beatings they received growing up. Not your regular spankings or timeouts, but stories from a distant past in Black families that had my parents laugh while describing some horrible moments (even quoting "Beat her!" from 'Color Purple' followed by uproarious laughter).
In the middle of all of this, I asked them, "You guys know that this is shared trauma, right? None of these things should be normal."
I began to think about my family's relationship with these traumas from a Jim Crow South, and at times traumatic experiences even in their own homes. I wonder about how we deal with these things collectively.
When I saw a trailer for the upcoming movie 'Till,' about the brutal murder of 13-year-old boy Emmett Till in 1955 and his mother's search for justice, I didn't know how to feel. I asked myself: Who is the audience for this film? Is it worth it to us to relive this type of trauma on the public screen?
I spoke to KJ Kearney, a community organizer with Charleston Promise Neighborhood and founder of Black Food Fridays. When I asked him about his feelings about the "Till" movie, he told me he helped contribute financially.
"I donated to the Kickstarter of the movie because, to me, it felt like a story that needed to be seen by everyone. Look at the change that came after George Floyd's murder. That only happened because people saw him die," Kearney said. "While there is a strong argument to be made that we shouldn't have to see Black people die to create change, the history of this country proves otherwise."
He also believes that the impact of a film could help everyone be aware of the story.
Well, I've been well aware and, unfortunately, too much aware. For those unaware, Emmett Till, while visiting family in Money, Mississippi, from Chicago, was accused of "whistling" at a white woman at a convenience store.
As word got around, he was kidnapped and brutally murdered, being shot in the head, and finally had a cotton gin tied around his neck before being thrown in the river. Once found, his mother decided to make sure he had an open-casket funeral to show the world what happened to her son.
Admittedly, the triggering effects of this story make me sick while typing, and while Googling to get specifics for this column, I'm terrified I will see it. I saw that picture for the first time at around nine years old, and I feel just as repulsed by it 30 years later.
When thinking of "Till", I wonder, is it for me? What do I do with seeing this Black trauma on the screen?
These reflections bring me back to the Uno table. We would quote "The Color Purple" like a great Shakespearean play (in some ways, it is just that). Voice inflections and scenes known by heart become a rite of passage in movie watching for young Black youth (also included on the list is "Coming to America" and "The Five Heartbeats").
I think of how scenes with characters dealing with abuse can find so much humor when we talk about it now. It reminds me of a term called "Trauma Bonding." Kearney doesn't think that only Black folks do this but talks about how we handle trauma as a community.
"I had to characterize how Black people handle these things, I'd say 'we laugh to keep from crying.' James Baldwin said it best that to be Black and conscious in this country is always to be enraged. So instead of being mad, we seek joy. I think it's that search for joy that has kept us from completely crumbling," he said.
Maybe he's right, and Black creatives must have the opportunities to tell these Black stories, regardless of how painful they are. '12 Years A Slave is a fantastic film … that I will never watch again. So, there's a balance: See 'Till' and then put on your dashiki to see 'Wakanda Forever' afterward because we need to see both stories on screen.