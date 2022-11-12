Fight the Power: New 'Black Panther' an exercise in grief for filmmakers and audience

The original '”Black Panther” movie is still the greatest movie-going experience I've ever had. The perfect combination of Black pride and the support of the mega backing of Marvel's budget had just about every Black person on my timeline planning outfits for the theater like they were going to a gala.
And for us, it was. The term "representation matters" could seem a bit overused now, but it's cliché for a reason: It's accurate.
And for me, being a Black man out of South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman represented seeing what could happen to someone from my state. Losing him to cancer in 2020 was devastating in real-life terms and, for a franchise, just as wounding.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” begins with that pain. As Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) is frantically trying to save his life by reconfiguring DNA in her state-of-the-art lab, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) tells her that T'Chala is now with the ancestors.
Following the funeral, there's your usual Marvel movie title card, all with images of Boseman and, in silence, got me teary-eyed in the first few minutes.
And that sentiment sticks with me while watching the film. You have to have the utmost sympathy for director and co-writer Ryan Coogler with the task of mourning a friend and leading man for a franchise that they probably imagined would run for a decade or more.
When looking at the film, it feels like a bit of a mess in moments, but I have to give him the benefit of the doubt. Between the pivoting of Boseman, COVID-19 and rumors about issues with the cast on set, you're seeing the cast work their way through grief.
Thankfully for Coogler, he has exceptional talent in the film that poses a question: Why hasn't Angela Bassett been on the Oscar podium holding up a golden statue? Her performance reminds us of her dynamic talent and how much Hollywood (and even the Black community) takes her greatness for granted because we've seen it for so long.
The triumph of the movie is the baton passing to the powerful Black women in film, including an underutilization of the incredible (and personal crush) Lupita Nyong'o and Michaela Coen, you're still happy to see them.
All Marvel movies must have a villain, right? But this time, the character doesn't feel villainy more than misunderstood. We meet Namor/Kukulkan (with a powerhouse performance by Tenoch Huerta). He lives underwater as King Talokan and is disturbed that the surface world is threatening his home. He hopes Wakanda will be an ally since they know about wanting to have a nation separate from the rest of the world.
As for what happens next, I don’t feel I need to go into it. That’s because it didn't feel that the filmmakers cared either. I wish Marvel would have given the franchise a chance to make a pure movie dealing with the grieving process (ironically, which the film talks much about but seems not fully to get right).
And, of course, the film must have your favorite colonizer CIA agent return for scenes that didn't add anything to the film. I wish a movie about Namor and Talokan could have given time to let this character be able to breathe and not just confide his entire origin story into a five-minute flashback.
Of course, these are all wanting in a perfect world. In the real world, we realize that not even tragedy can get in the way of "the show," At times, it felt like a forced working situation. This sequel felt incomplete and joyless. It's understandable.
When the original “Black Panther” film was released, I saw lines of people in their best African garments (I even pulled up in a body-length dashiki for one of my four viewings at the theater). This time I sat in an afternoon showing with just a few people, in the one day early opening showing. The people who attended were more interested in the symbol of being there, taking photos or FaceTiming during it. It’s clear there’s been a shift with the fanbase and the franchise with Boseman’s death.
The new film felt like everyone decided to muster through and "just get it done with." Unfortunately, at 2 hours and 41 minutes, my sentiments were the same, but I trust the future is bright as Vibranium now that we’re able to endure the discomfort of public mourning.