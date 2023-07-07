Zoe Nicholson named editor of Free Times newspaper

COLUMBIA — The second piece of journalism I ever got paid for was a profile for the Free Times.
It was 2019 and I was a senior at the University of South Carolina. I wrote a profile about a local streetwear designer, Pierre Nelson, and the Free Times bought it. That $50 went right back into the local economy (Five Points).
Four years later, I'm back.
I am the new managing editor of the Free Times, a part of the Post and Courier Columbia. I will lead coverage of Columbia and the Midlands' arts, culture and food coverage.
My career has been spent in hard news — covering Clemson (yes, I know) for the Greenville News and covering growth, education and investigations for the Savannah Morning News in Georgia. During that time, I learned the value of a story. A story has the ability to change minds, to ignite revolution, to heal and to wound. Journalism tells the stories we live as we're living them, and I hope that, as editor, I can help the Free Times adequately and accurately tell the stories of people and places expressing themselves through art, food, music, theater and culture.
But my highest priority is community-building. Think of me as the paper’s ambassador, mediator and source-builder. I plan to attend shows, host panels, schmooze at fancy dinners and haunt Columbia’s coffeeshops. If you'd like to meet for a cup of coffee (or a glass of something stronger), email me at znicholson@free-times.com — I am eager to hear what you want to see in the paper, whose work deserves to be spotlighted or whatever else I need to know.
Don't fret, I am not here to clear house and start over. The Free Times has been around for 36 years for a reason. I want to invigorate that work with journalism that's insightful, informative and timely. I am excited to steer the Free Times into the future and to explore all the passion and creativity Columbia has to offer.
I hope you'll join me and the staff on the adventure — after all, it's free.
Reach me:
- Email: znicholson@free-times.com
- Twitter: @zoenicholson_
- Instagram: @zoenicholsonreporter