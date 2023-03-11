Your guide to St. Pat's in Five Points from the parade to the music

The sun's beating down. Sweaty runners, adorned with gold medals, sip on beers. Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, flouting a green suit, is on a parade float. Villanova is performing.

Congrats, you're at your first ever St. Pat's in Five Points Festival.

The 41st annual event returns this year on March 18 with an assortment of artists, a family-friendly parade and a few races to choose from. And for an event that’s generally viewed as one of the largest of its kind in the Southeast — it welcomed nearly 45,000 people last year — it’s sure to be a busy day.

And the Free Times knows it well. We’ve covered — and attended it — for years and created this guide to get you to the end of the day, as safely and smoothly as possible.

What to know before the event:

Tickets are available online before the event, and they can be purchased at each of the five gates on the day of the event.

Tickets at the gate cost $30. If you buy them online ahead of time, they're $25 — that offer lasts until March 17.

Tickets this year will be exclusively digital and not available in paper form so make sure to have your tickets ready to go and your phone charged. On the day of, all major credit cards and cash will be accepted. Re-entry is exclusively permitted for adults with children visiting the playground. One man enters, one man leaves.

The event is rain or shine — which means toss out the four-leaf clover and just check the weather beforehand. The weather rules viciously over the day, and once you enter, you’re there to stay. (No re-entry allowed.) It’s best to dress in removable layers (preferably green, to fit in with the crowd) and be ready for brief showers or intense sun.

There’s ample food and drink to stave off hunger. Popular restaurants around town like Cafe Strudel and Blue Pizza in Five Points will offer food. There's a list of over 30 vendors. We've previewed a few options here.

What to know at the event:

There's a strict clear bag policy. Anything larger than a clear clutch bag isn't getting in. A gallon Ziploc or plastic freezer bag, medically necessary items and strollers or child equipment are allowed. Any sort of bag, folding chair or lawn chair is expressly prohibited. Animals are also prohibited at the festival. The festival follows ADA regulations on service animals, but admission does not recognize emotional support, therapy, comfort or companion animals.

If you're looking to bring cameras, rely on just your phone. No professional recording equipment is allowed in, unless you've got permission.

And if Five Points is notorious for anything, it's drinking and not having enough parking, both of which also characterize the St. Pat's Festival. Keeping that in mind, be sure to use ridesharing apps (or bum a ride from a friend) if you plan to drink. Rideshare services are available for pick-up and drop-off at Blossom and Heidt streets.

If you decide to drive, avoid making the neighbors of Five Points frustrated, and avoid parking in people's yards or driveways. Instead, free parking is available in the RV lot at the S.C. State Fairgrounds on Rosewood Drive. The COMET bus will be running free shuttles every 30 minutes beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. with pickup locations at Blossom Street and Laurens Street.

This option comes highly recommended by the St. Patrick’s staff and event experts. Neighborhood parking is prohibited in many of the surrounding neighborhoods. Handicap parking is available in the former Wells Fargo lot on Saluda.

Before the music kicks off:

While the event is predominantly a music festival, there’s a busy morning of events beforehand to enjoy regardless of your age, music taste or love of beer.

Kicking off at 7:30 in the morning, there’s the “Get to the Green 5K/10K and 1-Mile Family Fun Run.” This is a registration only event, and costs $50 per ticket (your ticket includes admission to the festival as well). Registration is available online and packets are available to be picked up the day before and day of the race.

The festival gates open at 10 a.m., which commences the St. Pat’s Parade. It’s an exotic and colorful array of local favorites that starts at the intersection of Devine Street and Sims Avenue.

The parade continues down Devine and finishes by the Chick-fil-a in Five Points. Last year, it held marching bands, dancers, Cocky and even some karate. Expect to see the parade’s grand marshall, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann walking.

For younger kids, ages 12 and under, the “Pot O’Gold Playland” opens at 11 a.m. There will be rides, a magician, music, face painting and balloon animals. Make sure to remember that this is a free event for kids, but parents will need a pass to get in. Parents can get a re-entry pass that allows them to get back into the festival.

For those feeling fancy, this year will see the addition of two additional ticketing options that give access to exclusive options that include a variety of luxuries like a few free drinks and snacks, air conditioned bathrooms, tables and a viewing station for each stage. More information on the exclusive sections can be found online at stpatscolumbia.com.

When the music kicks off:

Live music kicks off around 12 p.m. The beauty of the festival is that it’s an onslaught of music of various genres. Each corner of Five Points is a different stage, bringing different audiences together for one green event.

All bands play for about an hour with the headliners starting around 5:40 p.m. at each of the three separate stages. Music starts at noon with, generally, every hour after that switching to a new artist.

Here are the five stages and their lineups:

The Greene Street Stage, which is the folkier, softer pop stage, will open with Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses and Josh Roberts. Up next is George Fetner and the Strays. After them, Stop Light Observations. Doom Flamingo, a synth-inspired, dance-inducing group from Charleston will play next. And finally, Moon Taxi, the alternative rock, upbeat group who has played on popular night shows and festivals alike, will headline.

The Harden and Blossom Stage, which is an acoustic, melodic blend of rock leaning indie sound, opens with Opus and the Frequencies at noon, then Sam Burchfield, and then flipturn. The Brook and The Bluff, a cross between modern indie rock and feel-good folk from Alabama will play next, followed by headliner Hippo Campus, the Minnesota born indie group with an affinity for irresistible chorus and melodies, who was selected as NPR’s favorite new artist of 2017.

The Saluda Avenue Stage, which is the Southern fried, country music stage. It’s chock-full of country artists, starting with E.Z Shakes at noon, then Drayton Farley, and then 49 Winchester. Travis Denning, the Billboard charting country artist, will play just before Nate Smith, a popular country star who has continued to grow after going viral.

The Santee Avenue Stage, which'll have lots of iconic rock, both local and national. Kicking things off at noon is Columbia's-own Rex Darling. After them, Charleston rock-n-rollers Easy Honey. Then, Columbia-based band Stagbriar. Villanova, St. Pat's tried-and-true ensemble. Wrapping things up is rock-band Drivin N Cryin.

An additional stage, the Fountain Stage is a DJ stage that will host some of the local favorite DJs like FatRat de Czar, Shekeese Tha Beast and Voodoo Child.

There also will be a new musical addition this year — the Bang Back Electro Alley Way. It’s an all EDM, all day area starting at 11 a.m. To explore some of the artists, the festival has made a playlist of these artists' hits, which is available on their website.