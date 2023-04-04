USC theatre reintroduces musical offering with Little Shop of Horrors

There’s a lot more to college-level theater than Shakespeare and Sophocles.

Sure, students will always delve into subtext, symbolism, and iambic pentameter. But part of a drama major involves preparation for getting a job in the performing arts, and there’s no business like show business.

To that end, the University of South Carolina is mounting a musical comedy, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors, based on director Roger Corman’s low-budget black comedy film of the same name from 1960.

The original New York production, about a carnivorous plant and its human minion, quickly outgrew its cult appeal and ran for over 2,200 performances off-Broadway, inspiring a popular 1986 film adaptation starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin.

Menken’s catchy songs, which homaged the doo-wop sound of harmony groups and early rock and soul music led the composer to subsequent success scoring Disney films such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

“We listen to our students,” Theatre and Dance Department Chair Jim Hunter said, who designed the set for this production. “They always want to do musicals.”

He described the theater program as “a laboratory for experiment,” both for actors as well as design and production students, and a fantastical tale such as Little Shop enables the department to show off the capacity of its training program.

“A musical is a different production experience,” Guest Director Jessica Fichter said, moonlighting from her day job as Executive Director of Trustus Theatre. “But that’s where a lot of the work is,” she said, referring to the jobs to be found in New York and other major metro areas. “As a theater professional, you want to be flexible and fluid enough to be able to move from genre to genre. That’s the key to this as a learning experience.”

Trustus had turned to Hunter’s expertise in scenic design for its recent production of The Mad Ones, and during that collaborative period, Hunter realized that Fichter, who had directed a sci-fi/horror show off-Broadway and was preparing for another production of Little Shop later in the year, might be just the fit to bring in as a guest artist. She hit the ground running, taking over as the production’s director in early March.

Hunter’s design concept emphasizes not the horrific aspects of the script — in which nerdy florist Seymour (John Ballard) turns serial killer to satiate the blood lust of the plant, Audrey II, and to impress forlorn love interest Audrey (Rachel Vanek), for whom the plant is named — but rather the tale’s roots in vintage science fiction.

“Audrey II is from outer space,” Hunter explained, and his set reflects the garish, retro look of films such as Forbidden Planet and the television series Lost in Space. “I was ten when we landed on the moon, and I remember the excitement of the time."

“I’m a firm believer in the concept of ‘less is more,’ “ Hunter said, referring to bare or stark stages that allow for emphasis to be placed on a play’s text. “But with a musical like this, more is more.”

Accordingly, brilliant cobalt blue stripes dominate the floral shop’s interior, while a colorful model of the solar system dominates the area overhead.

“There’s such zaniness in this show,” Hunter said. “It’s fun going over the top sometimes.”

Even costumes, designed by MFA candidate Lindsay Wilkinson, will have a metallic look, contributing to an ambience that Hunter describes as “splashy.” Musicians from local rock bands will be led by musical director Ayush Joshi, and lead guitarist Adams Way will also provide the voice for Audrey II. Hunter observed that the overall feel of the production is bright and youthful, terms he also used to describe the cast of undergraduates.

“I’m just excited to be involved,” junior Cameron Eubanks said, who expressed excitement that this is the department’s first real musical since 2007.

In recent years, students with a passion for musical comedy had to look for opportunities off-campus. Eubanks, for example, directed successive outdoor productions of Rock of Ages in Lexington’s Icehouse Amphitheater in the summers of 2021 and 2022.

“I think the department is really in a 'finding itself' phase, post COVID-19,” graduating senior Zoe Chan said. “They are really trying to create amazing opportunities and connections for their cast.”

She and classmate Carly Siegel have distinguished themselves in classical roles such as Juliet and the fairy Queen Titania, but like Eubanks, they’re also doing ensemble work in Little Shop.

“We've taken this final production as our opportunity to say goodbye to the department that raised us through this time in our lives, and (to) reflect on our own growth as actors,” Chan concluded. “We're watching how far we've come in our own abilities too, which is a really nice full circle moment to leave on.”