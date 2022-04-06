University of South Carolina brings in Shakespeare experts to lead 'Romeo and Juliet'

After 425 years of popularity, it's safe to say William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" has certainly established itself as a cultural phenomenon.

The tragic story of young lovers from rival families is assigned reading for many in college or high school; and is widely influential across many different mediums. Beyond that, its part of a Shakespearian repertoire that has its fair share of aficionados that specialize specifically in the playwrights' works.

And with the University of South Carolina's April 8-15 production of the play, they're bringing in two veteran experts in staging Shakespeare, director Carolyn Howarth and fight choreographer Geoffrey Kent.

Howarth, whose directing credits include productions at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival, and California's Foothill Theatre Company (where she was artistic director), comes to Columbia by way of the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, where University professor and current department chair Jim Hunter has visited as a frequent scenic and lighting designer.

Holding callbacks via Zoom, Howarth said that "something about them made me go, 'yeah that’s a Tybalt' or 'there’s my Juliet.' They all went after the role they wanted. That’s a compliment to their training and their teachers. They were well prepared."

While "Romeo and Juliet" depicts a forbidden romance between impetuous teenagers that has struck an emotional chord with audiences for centuries, the play is also remembered for vigorous fight scenes that drive much of the resulting storyline.

Leading that choreography is Geoffrey Kent, an actor, director and fight choreographer. He is currently the resident Fight Director at Colorado Shakespeare Festival. It’s not Kent’s first go with Shakespeare at all — his website notes that he only has three Shakespearian plays left that he hasn’t directed fights in.

It cheekily notes that there have been “350+ murders safely staged.”

"Staging swordplay with actors new to the process requires patience," observed Kent, "You throw a lot of information at them quickly, and then just guide them slowly until it all starts to coalesce after a few rehearsals. Swordplay can take a little while to move from short term memory to long term memory."

He explained the crucial part that action scenes can play, pointing to the character of Juliet's cousin Tybalt as "a true fight role."

"I mean the character has very few lines, three fights, kills someone and dies," Kent said, apologizing for any 425-year-old spoilers. "So Tybalt doesn’t really get to act much until the fight director shows up. The fights are Tybalt's dialogue.”

Also in the cast are faculty members Erica Tobolski, Marybeth Gorman Craig, and Dustin Whitehead, as well as guest artist Darion McCloud. Mercutio and Juliet are played by Cameron Giordano and Carly Siegel, both veterans of 2021's outdoor campus production of "The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)," while Romeo is portrayed by Anthony Currie.

While Howarth has spent seven weeks with her cast, double the amount of time she might have for a professional production, she says that she’s treated them just as she does her professional casts.

Both she and Kent found working with the eager students an energizing experience.

"Frankly it’s been great for me. I’ve been doing this so long, I’m a bit jaded. Their young enthusiasm has been so refreshing and kind of inspiring,” Howarth concluded.

The legendary play has had several notable adaptations before this as well. There hasopera, ballet and film, including Baz Luhrmann's splashy 1996 cinematic version featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes and Paul Rudd in modern dress.

And as recently as two weeks ago, Ariana Debose walked away with an Oscar for her performance in the Stephen Spielberg remake of "West Side Story," a modern retelling of the central "Romeo and Juliet" romance.