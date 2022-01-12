Trustus's new leader steps in role: 'What I'm doing is allowing great art to be made.'

Jessica Francis Fichter envisioned her theater career revolving around the epicenter of the art form — New York City. There, in the glitz and prestige of Broadway and off-Broadway productions, she began to find her footing.

Fichter and her sister wrote and staged a musical called “Dandelion"while in New York City. She had lined up to go to a theater festival in Romania and had theaters express interest in bringing "Dandelion" to their stages. Her graduate school also had a repertory season off-Broadway in the city, as well.

Then, like so much of the last two years, the pandemic came and disrupted all of those things. Fichter returned home to Columbia.

“It was just a lot of things that didn’t come to fruition,” Fichter said. “But life happens and changes and evolves. My home is here, my parents are here. I have two children. So I think everything in the universe was just telling me it was time to come back.”

On Jan. 4, Fichter was named the new executive director at Trustus Theatre, the city’s most prominent theater. Her appointment comes after a monthslong search that happened amid a turbulent time for Trustus and arts organizations throughout the city.

Yet, the theater’s remaining staff got to work on finding avenues for money when performances — which typically make up about 50%-60% of the theater’s revenue, according to interim artistic director Dewey Scott-Wiley — were defunct or virtual.

Sumner Bender, the president of the theater’s board, wept when the theater received a Shuttered Venues Operating Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration for $160,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater battled lengthy shutdowns and a cautious reopening with equally cautious theatergoers.

But things were complicated further, its longtime employee Chad Henderson, who had been executive director most recently, left for a new job. Then in September, the theater’s cofounder Kay Thigpen died. She started Trustus with her husband Jim, who died in 2017.

The theater has managed to field a season that is currently ongoing and gearing up to debut “tick, tick… BOOM!” on Jan. 21, behind interim artistic director Dewey Scott-Wiley. All the while, the theater was undergoing a search for what would eventually be Fichter.

“Maintaining what Jim and Kay did … it adds a whole other level of pressure,” Bender said. “You have to keep the memory alive.”

Ultimately, the theater’s budget ended in the black for the first time in years, behind the litany of grants that were available for arts organizations during the pandemic. Bender joked that it proved “the only way to make money in theater was to not do theater.”

“The famous quote with theater is that the wolf is at the door … we never have enough money and we’re always worried about that,” she said. “I don’t want to put the perception out there that we have money, because we don’t … but we were able to sustain ourselves without someone there to ask people for money.”

Fichter’s now tasked with handling a return to more traditional revenue streams — fundraising — as the theater’s board turns its attention to Scott-Wiley’s possible replacement as artistic director.

She said her goal is to help Trustus find its footing again before she begins addressing other topics.

“The key is to get the organization, you know, back to where it was,” Fichter said. “As of now, I think its just getting back to creating … and getting people in the seats.”

Before taking the role at Trustus, Fichter had imagined staying in New York City to pursue directing in her career.

She grew up in the Columbia area and worked as a local theater teacher from 2015-2018 and as the artistic director at the Chapin Theater Company from 2016-2017.

She then moved to New York City to pursue her masters in fine arts in directing from the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University and freelance directing gigs.

With the pandemic's disruption, she returned to Columbia and has remained busy.

Before she assumed her new role at Trustus, she started the Evolving Door Theatre Company. That company straddled both Columbia and New York City, with hopes to find ways to integrate professionals from both.

That was shaping up for success as well, as the theater brought “Pouf” to New York City in collaboration with local talent and theaters. Now, she's taken a backseat in that organization to focus on her role at Trustus, she said.

“If there’s one thing I learned in New York, it's that there’s a ton of talent here that is the same caliber,” Fichter said. “You don’t have to be at the epicenter of making something happen and Trustus is a great example of that.”

Fichter steps into the leading role at what is perhaps the city’s most prominent theater. Since its inception in 1985, the theater has developed a reputation for staging progressive and, at times, serious and edgy work.

The pandemic’s upheaval complicates that ideal some, as those productions aren’t necessarily theater packers, but she said she’s committed to “honor the legacy.” Largely, she deferred questions on the theater’s artistic direction to interim artistic director Scott-Wiley.

And Scott-Wiley said that she doesn’t envision the script selection to veer away from Trustus’s reputation under Fichter.

She asserted even the run of repeats they’ve had lately — a common thread in local theater as they rely on old favorites to draw theatergoers — maintain that ideal and teased that the future programming is shaping up to fit in the theater’s typical traditions.

“I don’t think that Trustus’s vision has changed,” she said. “We still want to bring some of the best, newest, most cutting edge theater to Columbia, to help start conversations and enrich people lives.”

Fichter’s immediate goal is to ensure that grants, donors and other financial avenues are in place as they emerge out of the pandemic, she said. She doesn’t come with a large amount of fundraising experience, but has done it before with Evolving Door.

Both Bender and Scott-Wiley were quick to point to her other experience as making up for that, particularly her production experience which Bender said was akin to managing.

Ultimately her ties to the area, her experience and investment in theater, and the board’s pre-existing strength in and willingness to train her fundraising and other business aspects trumped it.

“At first we were like, we want a business person in there, money is tough, we need someone with the business expertise,” Bender said. “But we were like ‘what are we talking about?’ … you can’t run a theater if you don’t have a background (in theater.)”

The board’s personnel committee is now turning its attention to a permanent artistic director and what is feasible in that position. Bender emphasized a variety of outcomes is possible — from a part-time position to full-time to Fichter taking it all on — and didn’t commit to one or the other.

As for Fichter, she’s content managing the theater’s administrative duties. The pandemic, she said, helped her realize that the arts needs someone dedicated to that role to function well.

And despite her background being in the artistic side of theater as a director, writer and actor; she said it was “freeing” to help support those roles: “The artist in me is not upset about it.”

“What I’m doing is allowing great art to be made,” she concluded. “I am trying to make sure that the organization is running and the funding is in place to make all of these things happen.”