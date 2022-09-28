Trustus Theatre opening new season with updates to old favorite 'Rocky Horror Show'

At this point, everyone knows “Rocky Horror Show”, right?

The naughty 1970’s stage musical that blended sci-fi B-movie tropes with themes of sexual experimentation later became a cult B-movie itself . There’s the several generations of midnight movie-goers dressed in fishnets and heels, and indulged in madcap, ritualistic audience participation, flinging props that reference hokey bits of dialogue (rice at a wedding, water pistols during a thunderstorm, etc.) and dancing in the theater aisles as the film ran.

And it’s certain that Trustus Theatre knows Rocky Horror, too.

It has been a reliable go-to choice for Trustus since the early 1990’s. The Vista non-profit has periodically revived the show, both as a Halloween treat for audiences and as an easy way to generate much-needed revenue that in turn goes to support the organization’s lesser-known and riskier projects.

Now, the theater is returning to the production as playwright (and original Riff Raff actor) Richard O’Brien’s sexy celebration of weird science kicks off the theater’s 38th season, which has been dubbed (Un) Familiar.

To Rocky director/choreographer Terrance Henderson, that season title descriptive implies “taking some risks, and trying some new things.”

“Theater is a gamble and it’s also a business,” Henderson said. “Since we closed down (during the pandemic) the market has shifted. Society has shifted. People have shifted. And so we’re unfamiliar with the new audience.”

Thus, this resulted in a season that includes a name-brand property such as Rocky, but with some new twists and led by Henderson.

The director/choreographer has enjoyed success at the helm of his own multi-media creations that explore issues of identity, race and sexuality through music, dance and spoken word.

When the theater offered him the chance to direct a Rocky revival with longtime friend and collaborator Walter Graham in the lead role of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Henderson knew he needed to put his own stamp on the venerable material.

O’Brien’s script concerns a mild-mannered couple, Brad and Janet, who are stranded at a creepy castle populated by partying hedonists who are secretly aliens from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania, and who are led by the cross-dressing, pansexual Frank.

Like the old movies that are being spoofed, productions usually feature white actors in most roles. Casting Graham, an African-American, “led my choices,” Henderson said.

“I wanted to honor that choice, and what it means for the world, and for the environment (of the show’s setting), and for the overall vibe of the show. I wanted to know what happens when it’s Walter’s castle,” he said.

So what does Transylvania look like? With a black lead, the answer becomes “more like Wakanda than ‘Star Trek,’” the director said, referring to the high-tech African nation home to the Black Panther from Marvel Comics.

“I can’t make it something else,” Henderson said of the material, “but I can include people of color in something that is considered ‘All-American.’”

While O’Brien’s score for the production falls somewhere between 1950’s Elvis-style tunes and 1970’s glam rock, Henderson hopes to explore, with the assistance of Musical Director Christopher Cockrell, the black roots of that music.

“Most of the numbers in the score could be Tina Turner songs … done with voices that come from blues and gospel as well as rock,” he said.

Accordingly, Michael Hazin and Katie Leitner, who played the depraved siblings Riff and Magenta in the theater’s 2016 cast, are now cast in the roles of the white-bread Brad and Janet, with Samuel McWhite and Katrina Garvin stepping into their time-warping shoes as Frank’s servants. Female actors Marilyn Matheus and Abigail McNeely are playing the traditionally male roles of the Narrator and the biker Eddie.

“What does inclusion look like in 2022?” Henderson asked, rhetorically. “Fluidity is one of the tenets of the show. Brad and company represent the status quo – 2.5 kids, a white picket fence… but that dream looks different for a lot of people. This is about showing as many gender expressions as possible.”

Script analysis has been critical, despite how kitschy and satirical the material may be. And he acknowledged the irony of a show steeped in sexuality having obtained iconic status in our collective pop culture.

“It has to have some kind of depth of context, just like any other play,” the director said. “Because, otherwise, it’s a story about two people who go to a castle and get sexually assaulted, then leave – and I don’t want to tell that story.”

He continued.

“None of the characters are one-dimensional. We’re acknowledging Janet as an aggressor, and Frank as sympathetic. I’m just leaning into what’s already there."

While Baby Boomers and Gen-Xers may recall the collective midnight movie experience, millennials raised on Netflix may be new to the material, Henderson reasoned.

“I want to honor the props and what we expect, but in a way so that anyone who comes can appreciate it. I want to tell it in a way that everyone can feel a part of it.”

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. Varying times. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. trustus.org. $35.