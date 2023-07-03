Trustus Theatre announces 2023-24 lineup featuring Sweeney Todd and Clair de Lune

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

At 39, Trustus Theatre is no blushing bride, and “blue” could refer to the occasionally R-rated language and mature themes found in some productions, yet the familiar couplet from English wedding folklore might be an apt description for the Vista-based nonprofit’s upcoming season.

Following a recent tradition of year-long themes, the 2023-24 line-up of shows is subtitled “Elsewhere,” and promotional material promises “an exhilarating theatrical journey that will captivate, challenge, and inspire audiences,” taking attendees on a metaphorical trip of the imagination exploring past and present “all over the world and beyond.”

Taglines for previous seasons have included “(Un)Familiar,” signifying a similar exploration of diverse material, and “Eyes Open,” presented at a time in recent history when vigilance against social injustice became even more of a priority.

The theater, which was founded in 1985 by Kay and Jim Thigpen — two former high school teachers who famously took out a second mortgage on their home to kickstart a shoestring downtown venue — takes its unique name from its willingness to stage shows that might be perceived as too risky, too controversial, too naughty or too obscure to be staged elsewhere in the Midlands, assuring patrons unsure if they will enjoy a certain show to simply “trust us.“

Running from September 2023 through August 2024, the season begins with a blockbuster — Stephen Sondheim’s musical "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" — and includes six more Main Stage productions, along with two additional smaller plays staged in the intimate Side Door space and multiple special events.

While seemingly borrowed from the more mainstream realm of commercial Broadway — Sweeney Todd won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and inspired a popular film adaptation by Tim Burton that won the Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy or Musical — the season opener is a dark thriller with a nearly operatic score.

The title character’s career as a serial killer fits solidly within the tradition of previous musical bloodbaths at Trustus, including 2018’s "Silence! The Musical" (a parody of a well-known film about an incarcerated cannibal) and multiple iterations of "Evil Dead: The Musical," in which a wisecracking hero takes a chainsaw to legions of demon-possessed zombies.

Old favorites are also represented in the upcoming season's selection, including a revival of "The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical," which promises single wide festivity, mullets, tube tops and an irresistibly catchy number entitled “F#!k It, It’s Christmas” that will ensure a “blue” Christmas indeed.

Making another long-awaited return is Frankie and Johnny in "Clair de Lune," presented in the Side Door in April 2024. Directed by Trustus co-founder Jim Thigpen’s daughter Erin Wilson, the two-person character study was a favorite acting vehicle for the Thigpens in the theater’s earliest years.

Also set for a run in the 50-seat, black box-style performance space will be "Exit, Pursued by a Bear" from prolific author Lauren Gunderson, one of America’s most frequently produced playwrights.

New material is represented by spring productions on the Main Stage of "Stupid F##king Bird," (a satirical, post-modern re-imagining of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull that still honors its source material), "Blues for an Alabama Sky" (a drama by Pearl Cleage set during the Harlem Renaissance), "POTUS" (a timely comedic look at presidential spin and Oval Office shenanigans), and "The Prom" (a celebratory musical focusing on challenges faced by LGBTQ+ youth).

The theater's executive director, Jessica Fichter, a former educator who has also trained as actor, director and writer, continues to make her mark on the organization with the world premiere of "Dandelion," a musical she co-wrote with Colleen Francis and Sean Riehm, which was a finalist in the New York Musical Theatre Festival.

Other directors slated to helm season shows include Terrance Henderson, Abigail McNeely, Robin Gottlieb, Ginny Ives, Patrick Michael Kelly and the organization’s artistic director, Dewey Scott-Wiley.

The resident improv sketch comedy troupe The Mothers will continue to perform throughout the year, and popular fundraisers such as the annual Vista Queen pageant will return as well. Season subscriptions will again be available, with discounts for seniors, students and military. Open auditions for season shows will be held July 17-18 for non-musicals and July 24-25 for musicals. Information can be found at trustus.org or by calling 803-254-9732.

The Trustus roster for 2023-24 is yet another reminder of the wealth of diversity to be found in stage productions around the Midlands.

Heading into its 104th year, Town Theatre’s season is more traditional, yet includes several local premieres of contemporary shows like "The Sound of Music" and "White Christmas."

Meanwhile, across the river, Lexington’s Village Square Theatre is planning a similarly traditional season, comprising "Anne of Green Gables" and "Mary Poppins," while the Chapin Theatre Company will produce "Disney Descendants — The Musical" this summer.

Columbia Children’s Theatre will be presenting shows like "The Stinky Cheese Man" and "A Christmas Carol."

Expect season announcements soon from other Midlands performing groups such as Workshop Theatre, the South Carolina Shakespeare Company and the University of South Carolina’s Department of Theatre and Dance.