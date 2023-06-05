Trustus' Little Shop of Horrors brings critique of 'greed and capitalism' to stage in June

Trustus Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” brings a realism to a spaced out show, stripping away the excess baggage to find both comedy and social critique.

The musical, which runs at the theater in the heart of the Vista from June 9 to July 8, follows Seymour, a poor guy working at a flower shop who discovers a strange plant. While the alien plant offers Seymour a chance to get rich and get the girl, it has a price — the plant requires blood to survive.

Although a zany premise, the show has proved evergreen — since it originally premiered off broadway in 1982, it has been adapted into a movie and revived many times. In April, USC’s theatre department produced it, bringing in Jessica Francis Fichter, executive director at Trustus, to direct their production a month before she began work on directing it at Trustus. For Fichter, the two productions could not be more different.

Fichter said she had not connected with previous versions of “Little Shop" that she had seen, as the comedy felt overwhelming. But after reexamining the show, she found that it had a lot to say about poverty and the promise of the American Dream.

“I have really started to love the story in the way that we are producing it, which is really looking at how it is still such a relevant conversation of what it means to be an American now, in terms of the wealth gap and domestic violence… all of those things really have made me look at the text in a different way.”

Fichter began the process by immersing herself in the show’s script. She wanted to get back to the basics of the show, rather than getting bogged down in the expectations created by the movie and other productions. In stripping it down, she found that both the critique of capitalism and the comedy became clearer.

“There's actually this gorgeous note from Howard Ashman, who directed the first off Broadway production of it and wrote the book. And he talks about how his approach was very, very grounded and realistic with the actors, that it's funny on its own, and you don't have to do a lot," Fichter said.

This approach was appealing to Brittany Hammock, who plays Audrey, Seymour’s co-worker and crush. Hammock said she never thought she could play Audrey, as the character felt a bit empty. The complex aspects of her life, such as the domestic violence she faces, are often played for laughs in other iterations of the musical. In this production, Hammock was able to play Audrey with more empathy rather than presenting her as a punchline.

“Audrey tends to be played really for the camp, as kind of a ditzy blonde… And I guess that's why I felt like I couldn't connect to her because that’s not a character that's in my wheelhouse. (Fichter) didn't want that, she wanted Audrey to be very much grounded in reality and the hardships that go along with a real life on a Skid Row type of place," Hammond said.

Another reinvention in this production is in Audrey II, the carnivorous plant. Traditionally, Audrey II is a puppet, designed like a burly venus fly trap and voiced by a performer off stage. For this production, Terrance Henderson, who is also choreographing the show, will play Audrey II onstage in drag. Fichter said that the choice to have Henderson perform the role in drag helped to highlight the lure of wealth, while also personalizing the character.

“It really humanizes the plant and the interactions between the plant and Seymour and between the plant and Audrey. And what does this idea of capitalism and money do? It really hypnotizes us,” Fichter said. “As a human he can come down, he can get close to someone and he can really hypnotize them in an awesome and amazing way… I think it brings the theme of greed and capitalism even more to the surface.”

Over the past season at Trustus, Henderson has directed two shows — “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Fairview” — that feature drag performances. As Audrey II, he said he gets to play a dream role in an unexpected way. Not only in finding the thematic meaning interesting, but also feeling that this provided him with the opportunity to continue celebrating the artistry of drag not just as a director and choreographer, but as a performer.

“I love being able to appreciate drag in this way. So to be able to play the role myself in drag, it's sort of the pinnacle of all of that. It feels like the cherry on top of this wonderful drag sundae that I've been building over this last year," Henderson said.

Although less campy, this production has not lost its sense of humor. Fichter, Hammock and Henderson all expressed because they have a solid base to work from, the comedy has become sharper and surprising. Rather than having to hit expected beats, they have made the characters and the comedy specific and new.

“I actually think, in a lot of ways the show is funnier when it is grounded, because the humor comes from such a dark, real place," Fichter said. "It's almost like that moment where you spit out your drink funny, and it feels unexpected. I think we have found that it is so funny when we ground it, we don't even have to push."