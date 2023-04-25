Trustus' Fairview will marry art with activism when it hits stage April 28

"I love when art can marry my activism."
Upon reading Jackie Sibblies Drury's play "Fairview," its message spoke to Terrance Henderson, and he instantly knew he needed to direct the work. Originally slated to run at Trustus Theatre three years ago, the 2019 winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Drama makes its belated post-Covid debut the weekend of April 28, with much of the original cast intact.
“It’s very much in line with the mission of the theater — choosing innovative works that are relevant to the community (in the current social and political climate)," said Henderson, the 2016 recipient of OneColumbia's Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award for leadership and vision in local arts.
It's easy to describe newer works that tackle difficult or controversial topics as cutting edge, the director said, “but this play is truth. It’s about changing the conversation on race in America.”
While the play begins as a seemingly straightforward domestic story about an African-American family, perhaps in the comedic tradition of the venerable Cosby Show on television, or a family-centric drama from Tyler Perry, there is a more complex structure at work. Without revealing spoilers, Henderson noted that “you become aware that someone else is watching,” an audience beyond the actual audience in the theater. Scenes and lines are repeated, altered, debated, and a larger question is raised about who can and/or should tell the story of people of color in America.
“This play is having a conversation with itself, as it’s happening,” Henderson said. “We find out what happens when we see the play make itself … and then we stop that — and we have a very frank conversation.”
The performance runs a quick 90 minutes in more or less real time without intermission.
The quest for social justice isn’t new for the multi-talented Henderson, who has sung in a recreation of the live performances of the “Rat Pack,” acted in musicals such as “Ragtime,” taught dance as an artist-in-residence at local elementary schools, headed modern dance programs at dance studios, directed and choreographed shows such as “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” and an Afro-centric “Rocky Horror Show” at Trustus, led the vocal trio Indigo Soul, and created original, multi-media works exploring personal themes such as “Ruins” and “The Black Man…Complex.”
In recent years he has expanded his artistry to include work as an equity advisor — not financial consulting but rather helping organizations, including theaters, address diversity and inclusion issues.
“This play is about changing the way we do plays,” the Newberry native said. “And it doesn’t let anyone off the hook. Oftentimes we as black actors leave the theater absolving ourselves."
The director explained that it's easy to feel proud to have done a play that addresses issues relevant to the black community, and to have presented them in an accessible way to a largely white audience.
“We talk about success in ‘crossing over,’ he said, “or being accepted by the mainstream — but we mean white people. This play is about dissecting the so-called ‘white gaze,’ that is, the assumption that such an audience is in fact largely white... It’s attempting to have that conversation, with honesty.”
With a title that conjures images of idyllic suburbia as well as demanding an equitable representation of life in what we see on stage, “Fairview” marks the 11th Pulitzer winner or finalist from the last 15 years staged at Trustus during that same time period. The cast includes Katrina Garvin, Deon Turner, Marilyn Matheus, Ilene Fins, Katie Mixon, Brandon Martin, G. Scott Wild and Rayana Briggs.
According to Abigail McNeely, Trustus Communications and Production Manager, the show "forces the audience to look at how they view others… it ultimately asks us "What is my role as a viewer? Am I being fair in my viewing?"
McNeely added that “Trustus is dedicated to producing works that are new, innovative, and inclusive, and Fairview is all of those things and more. … It is important to us to be responsible with the themes of the play, and to honor our mission towards racial justice and equity.”
To that end, the Vista theater has been awarded a $10,000 Arts Project grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of artists working on the production, and panelists who will partake in talkbacks following performances on April 30th, May 7th, and May 11th. These are free to the public. Each show will also have conversation ushers present, who have been trained to discuss the themes of the show with audience members in thoughtful ways.
Reflecting on issues raised in the play, Henderson said that people of color are no longer just “asking for a seat at the table — or diversity, or representation. Diversity was good, but that’s just scratching the surface. We’re trying to force the system to change. Inclusion means you're included no matter what.”