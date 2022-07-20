Town Theatre opening classic retelling with 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

An Egyptian Pharaoh swiveling his hips and sneering like Elvis? The progenitors of the twelve tribes of Israel donning berets to sing a French-style ballad?

It’s not exactly history, and not exactly religion, but by playing with the conventions of storytelling and musical theater, the creative team behind “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” hope to capture the relevance of a story that is thousands of years old — and retell it in a meaningful way for contemporary audiences.

Running July 15-31 at Town Theatre, Dreamcoat was the 1967 creation of then 19-year-old composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and his collaborator, lyricist Tim Rice. Originally devised as a 30 minute cantata (a musical piece incorporating singers and orchestra) for a school choir, the musical whimsically pastiched multiple musical styles (1950’s rock, calypso, country-western) to recount a light-hearted but faithful version of the Biblical story of Joseph, as recounted in Genesis.

Following the authors’ later commercial success with “Jesus Christ Superstar” — which garnered both popularity and controversy for its use of electric guitars, rock-and-roll rhythms and secular depictions of religious themes — this work was expanded into a full-length musical, running on Broadway in 1982-83, and inspiring countless national tours and productions at the local levels by schools, churches and regional theaters.

While Joseph is a pivotal figure in the Old Testament, and is revered by Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike, Town’s Executive Director Shannon Scruggs, who appeared as Potiphar’s seductive wife in a 2001 production of the show at the theater, noted that this play "is not Christian-themed" specifically.

"It's about redemption and forgiveness,” Scruggs said.

In the story, the protagonist is favored by his father Jacob, who gives him the titular gift, an expensive coat of many colors; this provokes the anger and jealousy of his brothers, who sell him into slavery in Egypt, where Joseph rises to a position of power thanks to his ability to interpret dreams.

Having also portrayed Joseph in 2012, lead actor Scott Vaughan said he didn't want to repeat himself, and so dove in depth into research of the text to find a more personal meaning for him as a performer. He wanted to focus on one thing, he explained, out of the show’s many themes of family, faith and survival. He ultimately chose the idea of forgiveness.

"Joseph has to forgive himself," Vaughan said, referring to the character’s unintentional pride. “And then his brothers, for how they treated him.”

A theater teacher at Satchel Ford Elementary School, Vaughan agreed that using rock music to tell a Bible story might have seemed rebellious or iconoclastic for an earlier generation, but said that it provides an opportunity to reach new audiences.

Pointing to a dark moment where Joseph is cast into a well, Vaughan noted that the action “turns into a big clogging number,” thereby lightening the mood.

“It's a way to tell a story that might otherwise be too long for children. But each time the music changes, they get re-energized,” Vaughan said.

Scruggs, who both directs and choreographs, described how a show with a family-friendly theme can provide performance opportunities for children actors, including students from the theater’s extensive youth education program.

She noted it being set in a Biblical tale offers another level of accessibility as well. She further uses the child actors in ensemble numbers and as members of Joseph’s extended family.

“As a director, any time that I can involve kids in a more meaningful way than is scripted, I like to do that,” she said.

While the musical begins with a modern narrator recounting the story of Joseph to a group of children, Scruggs has also used them in ensemble numbers, and as members of Joseph’s extended family.

She has also incorporated expanded choreography, featuring dancers as “dream weavers,” who embody the constantly morphing musical styles and accompanying costume changes.

“It’s such a visual show,” she said. “So we’re also telling the story through dance.”

While the score drives the choreography, with calypso and disco-style songs necessitating particular styles of dance, Scruggs has allowed costuming to follow suit.

A passing reference to “hairy Ishmaelites” in the lyrics, for example, led to characters dressed in the style of ZZ Top members, while the Pharaoh’s status as King allowed for an homage to Elvis Presley.

“The music draws people in with all of the different styles,” said Musical Director Amanda Hines, who teaches voice at Airport High School. She noted that over the decades, the producers have updated the material, so that a fast-paced patter song — or recitative as Vaughan described it — is now delivered like a rap number.

However, she also sees a timely message in what has always been considered a timeless story.

“It’s really relevant now,” Hines observed. “It’s about being abandoned by family, being shamed by family, because of your beliefs, because of your lifestyle…and then being brought back in, and having them see you for you.”