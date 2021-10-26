Top Halloween event picks around town from Free Times writers and locals

Spooky season is here, Columbia.
As Halloween night approaches, it brings costumes, candy and other typical things. But there’s also an avalanche of events to check out.
Do you go to the annual Dracula ballet? Do you go trick-or-treating with your kids? Do you head to the local bar with pumpkin Jell-O shots? There’s a lot to do, and we at Free Times are determined to help you decide how to spend your valuable time.
I asked several of our regular contributors and a few folks around town to give their picks for what the top events are. Inside you’ll find writers offering up their support for haunted raves, theater events and much more.
Of course, there’s plenty more going on that we don’t note here. Check those out too and find whatever fits your fancy. We won’t blame you. The world is your haunted oyster.
Did we miss anything else? If we did, let me know in an email at editor@free-times.com
As the times demand, this list comes with the typical caveat. The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and many of these events are sure to bring crowds. With that comes an increased risk of transmission. So please ensure you’re healthy and hitting the health criteria for each of these events — mask, vaccinated, etc. Stay safe this Halloween, Columbia. Maybe you can even find a way to fit a mask into your costume. — DAVID CLAREY
Haunted Raveyard
New Brookland Tavern has a way of bringing some of Columbia’s most eccentric events to town, and on Oct. 29, they'll continue that trend by kicking off Halloween weekend with Haunted Raveyard. Haunted Raveyard is hosted by Chemically Imbalanced Productions and features an extensive list of EDM artists, DJs and mixers. The rave kicks off at 7 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m., with a bill that includes both local artists and beyond, such as Sara Tonin, DJ Celsius, Marcelo Fagundez, Peter Remigino, Laken Gross and headliner BassCanviss. Like any rave, bright lights and dancing bodies will be in abundance, but a step in the unusual — Halloween costumes are encouraged! Tickets are on sale now for $8 and will be on sale at the door for $12. Bring friends, bring energy and rave! HALLIE HAYES - Free Times contributor
“Ovid”
Vampires turning into bats? Men morphing into wolves under the full moon? That’s nothing — the Roman poet Ovid (that’s Ovid, not COVID) first wrote detailed accounts of more than 200 mythical transformations over 2,000 years ago in his epic poem "Metamorphoses." Mary Zimmerman won several awards for her stage adaptation in 2002, and it’s this modern version, "Scenes from Metamorphoses," that's being presented in the University of South Carolina’s Lab Theatre at 1400 Wheat St. for four performances only. Oct. 28 through Oct. 31. AUGUST KRICKEL - Theatre critic and Free Times contributor
DJ Liv at M Kitchen
Halloween has a complicated relationship with me. It's sentimental because it's my late granny's birthday, but it also allows you to dress up and be weird for a day. (Note: Unless you're playing the Hulk, if your costume requires you to change your race with face paint, don't do it!)
On the other end, it can be pretty obnoxious. Think about the level of St. Patty's but with Squid Game costumes. (You know it's coming.) But if you're going to Halloween-it this year, seeing one of the local gems in DJ Liv is a great start. He'll be rocking at M Kitchen (340 Columbiana Drive) with a performance by B-Renee and a $500 best-dressed prize. Event is Saturday, Oct. 30, and doors open at 8. PREACH JACOBS - Local DJ, Free Times columnist
A Free Times Halloween
Look, you can disregard this as me shilling for my paper, but I swear it's bound to be a good time and, believe me or not, I have nothing to do with the planning. The Free Times event team frequently puts on some of the best events in town (Best Of Columbia party, Food and Wine and plenty more), and this one should be no different.
Set at the Central Energy building in the BullStreet District, the party will have three bars, indoor and outdoor spaces and local DJ Kevin Snow is leading the tune. The $40 ticket gets you entrance, which includes an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. The Oct. 29 event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. See you there. DAVID CLAREY - Free Times managing editor
“Amityville 1925,” “The Spooky Symposium”
There’s nothing scarier for an artist than putting one’s work out there for the first time ever. I recommend siphoning off some of that fear from the artists themselves by seeing two brand new pieces of performing arts this Halloween.
Playwright and founder of Theatre Mysterium, Christopher Cook, brings his new play, “Amityville 1925,” to the black box performance space at Columbia Music Festival Association, 914 Pulaski St. in Columbia’s Vista. The play was Inspired by mythology surrounding the famed house at the center of the Amityville Horror franchise, Cook’s cast of eight enact a tale about the Moynahan family, a real family who occupied the home in 1925.
Meanwhile, on Main Street, Richard Edwards, most recently of “Pouf” and artistic director of Mayday Productions, appropriates the stories of Edgar Allen Poe for a dinner theater experience at the Main Course. “The Spooky Symposium” offers an ensemble experience with live music and a menu to match. CINDI BOITER - The Jasper Project editor, Free Times columnist
A trio of hauntings
Halloween season is all about the haunted attractions, and it seems like every year we see a few more crop up. COVID-19 kind of messed everything up last year in regards to these, but things seem to be moving back toward some semblance of normalcy this Halloween.
My three favorites are long-time stalwarts in the area: The JayCees Hall of Horrors in Cayce is one of the longest-running haunts in the area and for years was the gold standard. I also love the Dark Castle in Elgin; the organizers are always creative with their tableaus. In recent years, Deceased Farm in Lexington has become one of the most popular haunted attractions in the state — and for good reason. They go all out, and you really get your money's worth. CHRISTOPHER BICKEL - Local film director, “Bad Girls”