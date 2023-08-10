To be or not to be (in a union): Making it as a stage actor in Columbia

There’s one thing just about everyone agrees on — there’s a wealth of professional-caliber theatrical talent in Columbia, especially when it comes to acting.

The question, however, is: what defines a professional actor? And can one earn a living as an actor in Columbia?

The short answer is yes, but only if you have a day job (usually as a teacher). And in the Columbia area, there are a dozen or so card-carrying professional actors — members of the Actors’ Equity Association, the national union that represents stage actors.

Equity’s website declares a mission to “advance… the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits” for some 51,000 dues-paying members across the country.

Traditionally, an actor had to be cast in an Equity show — a professional production that honored Equity contracts and paid Equity wages — in order to qualify for union membership.

After graduating from the North Carolina School for the Arts, Lexington native Robyne Parrish worked in theater for a number of years before being cast in a national tour of a show about Laura Ingalls Wilder. “I was very young,” she said. "But I was tall, and so I could play Laura’s mother.” Being the right type led to Parrish getting her Equity card.

Union membership meant increased professional opportunities, but in time, she began to explore alternatives: teaching, directing, writing and founding her own theater company, where she had administrative and artistic duties. “I started embracing my multi-hyphenate self,” she explained.

While serving as artistic director of a semi-professional theater in North Carolina, union membership made her an option for roles at regional theaters in nearby venues. “I would drive 45 or 50 minutes to do a role” in between directing gigs, she recalled.

Wearing multiple hats is common in the acting industry, according to former Trustus Executive Director Chad Henderson.

“To be a ‘professional artist’ in Columbia — where all of your income comes from your craft in some way — you’re probably working on staff at one of the organizations and doing something loosely related to your craft.”

Columbia native and Equity member Jonathan Monk, who teaches drama at Heathwood Hall, explained it differently: “There are two types of professional actor; you are paid any amount and you consider yourself to be a professional, or you’re a member of Equity, and that establishes that you’re a professional.”

Equity card means better pay

An obvious benefit of union membership is the pay. While there’s a complex fee structure based on the type and size of venue, local schools and non-profit theaters are able to hire union actors as guest artists, although most community theaters still use unpaid volunteers.

Most theater professionals are reluctant to talk about specifics, but, locally, a paid actor may earn a few hundred dollars for the run of a show, whereas an Equity actor might earn double that, plus get paid weekly for the three to six weeks of rehearsals leading up to the production. But it’s not steady work, whether you're is based in Columbia or New York City.

Now several decades into her career, Parrish is able to book regular gigs throughout the east coast, having settled comfortably into maternal roles such as both Truvy and M’Lynn in separate productions of “Steel Magnolias,” while still having time for a guest spot on a recent episode of “Law & Order.” Those opportunities simply don’t exist in the Midlands.

Compensating actors for their time is great, offered Henderson, “and allows (a theater) to expect more of the artists it contracts — but it’s not paying anyone’s bills on a regular basis.”

Still, Equity pay is a nice source of extra income.

“Or just to be able to pay your bills,” Monk, the theater teacher, interjected several times. Health insurance is important, too. “The benefits saved me,” he recalled of his days as a struggling actor in New York. “There's a free clinic (for union members) — that’s how I got seen by a doctor and a dentist. It was incredible.”

Monk described how Equity generally ensures… well, equitable working conditions for its members.

“There’s the advantage of getting cast in these big national tours — that’s always a goal," Monk said. "But non-union tours don’t necessarily have to provide housing or transportation. And they can just close down without giving you notice.”

When Monk signs an Equity contract, he knows that checks will come through reliably, there will be bathroom breaks during rehearsals, costumes will be washed during the run of a show and rehearsals won’t be stretched past midnight, a rigor sometimes endured in community theater.

Equity member Patrick Michael Kelly’s career path was similar: undergraduate studies at the University of South Carolina, professional stage work in Chicago and New York, graduate school at New York University and, finally, an Equity card.

“Once you start getting into shows at regional theaters, you can continue to book roles in the following season with the same theater, and you can develop a good relationship with the director," Kelly said. "That could lead to other offers, because now you’re a known quantity.”

Teaching the future

But a union member can’t work non-union jobs, so teaching becomes a realistic alternative.

Monk, a Carnegie Mellon graduate, sees no disconnect. “I see it as a professional job,” he said. “Teaching is just like acting.”

As he sees it, teaching is working as an artist in his field. “Being a teacher has made me more accountable as a performer," Monk said. Still, he acknowledged, “I have to perform. At some point I will have to make a decision,” should he ever want to pursue stage work full time.

A recent addition to the Equity roster is A.C. Flora High School drama teacher Charlie Goodrich, who conceded that his roles locally are now limited.

Organizations, such as the South Carolina Shakespeare Company, that offer compensation to performers must now negotiate an actor's contract with the union, and the details are handled without actor input. Traditional community theaters that do not normally pay actors are no longer able to cast Goodrich and there are consequences for any violation of that policy.

“If you have the passion, you’ll be professional no matter what level of theater you’re performing in,” Goodrich declared. Even if a show may run only a few weekends, “I treat it like a full-time job,” he said.

Professional theater needed in Columbia

Kelly works in administration with Richland County, but teaches as an adjunct instructor at USC and is able to direct and act in local productions. Both he and Monk described the budgetary concerns taken into account if one wants to cast a union actor. There’s a wealth of local talent in Columbia, but sometimes a particular performer is best for the role, and if that person is Equity, then accommodations must be made, including finding a place to stay for an actor visiting from elsewhere.

Kelly explained how, in a pinch, regular donors to a theater may be willing to sponsor a union actor’s contract. Unofficially, there can be an understanding that an actor will accept and be paid for a role, but will in turn donate some or all of that pay to the theater. Even less officially, actors occasionally appear under pseudonyms, with the understanding that their participation cannot be advertised or included in any official bios.

Kelly sees no reason why the Midlands could not support a more professional theater, one where an actor — union or not — could make a living wage during however many weeks of work are given.

Goodrich agreed, saying “there’s certainly enough talent” to sustain a professional theater. “We are very lucky, very rich in that sense.”

And, thousands of Midlands theater-goers are willing to pay for touring productions that come through town.

“What if audiences invested in our local theaters instead?" Henderson wondered. "And asked them to do the first regional runs of the newest productions available?”

Kelly agreed. “Columbia has an appetite for theater," he said. "And when you put money into something, you are putting more value into it.”

Parrish noted how regional theaters offering union-level salaries and working conditions attract the best actors locally — and observed that a truly professional theater in Columbia could be a stepping stone for performers to get Equity cards here.

But for Henderson, “a lot would have to change in how Columbia invests and values art before anything grows.”

“I think an Equity theater would be great in Columbia,” he said. “It would also keep a lot of people here rather than sending some of our best and brightest away.”