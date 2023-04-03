This month's First Thursday on Main will highlight Columbia poets

First Thursday on Main and Richland Library, along with Columbia’s newly named poet laureate Jennifer Boykin Bartell, are celebrating National Poetry Month on Boyd Plaza April 6.

The event will feature poetry readings from local poets such as Bartell, Loli Molina Munoz and Evelyn Berry, as well as a community poetry writing activity. Augmenting the poets will be musical performances by rapper-singer Milah and the hip-hop group Crown along with DJ sets from Preach Jacobs.

Bartell took over as the city's poet laureate from the city's first Ed Madden earlier this year. The original idea for the event came from Richland Library Arts Coordinator Ashley Warthen, who also serves as the First Thursday Board President.

“Richland Library has worked with Jennifer (Bartell) several times in the past. Given her recent new title, we thought, ‘What better way to connect First Thursday on Main's mission with National Poetry Month and celebrate Jennifer and other local poets?’" Warthen said.

The library will also be hosting its regular “Pop-Up Art Show” on Boyd Plaza. This month will feature visual artists Yevheniia Bazaliy, Tennyson Corley, Nikita Garner, Mark Dreher, and James "Blue Jim" Edwards.

“We've been working on ways to include Richland Library more in the First Thursday on Main activities, with things like artist events in our gallery on Assembly street and setting up library tables in Boyd Plaza (for the Pop-Ups),” Warthen said. “We've found that working with our partners at the Columbia Museum of Art to combine our already existing library Pop-Up series with this community event is a win-win for all involved.”

For her part, Bartell selected local poets Berry and Munoz to read alongside her, making for a diverse lineup that came together simply because she is fan of both them and their work.

“I met Loli (Munoz) last year at a library poetry event, and I just love how she uses imagery in her work,” Bartell said. “Evelyn (Berry) is such an important voice for our city, and her debut poetry collection Grief Slut is coming out soon.”

The newly-minted poet laureate will also be taking part of a slew of events in April as part of her new role. She plans to post a writing prompt each day of April on the Columbia SC Poet Laureate Facebook page, and she’ll be taking part in the “Read-In” event for children on April 20 at the Statehouse and hosting an open mic from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on April 23 at Ernest F. Finney Art Center.

“I want (the writing prompt) to be a formal invitation to the people of Columbia to pick up their pens, dust off their typing fingers and write,” Bartell said.

Despite the busy schedule, the teacher at Spring Valley High School who is also working on another degree said there’s still much more she plans to do with the role.

“There is so much that's in the works behind the scenes, so many collaborations,” she said. “I don't want to get into specific details, but I am working on special programming for young people as well.”

Bartell, a mentee of Ed Madden, the inaugural poet laureate for the city who served two terms, clearly plans to make the most of the position.

“I have been writing poetry and teaching writing for years, but having this title makes me accessible to folks in a way that I wasn't before,” she noted. “This position for me is about the poetry and the people. I'll always stand by that.”