There's something fishy at City Hall. Columbia artists question city's public art project

There’s something fishy going down at Columbia City Hall. (Well, fish-themed.)

The city’s latest public art project, Columbia Streams Art, is a $200,000 initiative to highlight the confluence of Columbia’s three rivers by using 36 fiberglass fish sculptures. The money comes from the city’s Hospitality Tax revenue fund.

The three-part project will also turn old newspaper boxes into neighborhood libraries and will continue artist Stephen Chesley's Urban Canvas project, but the pieces de resistance are the aquatic sculptures, which will be decorated, auctioned off and dispersed to businesses and public rights of way across the city. The funds made from the auction will go towards city beautification projects, according to the city’s FY24 budget.

“The rivers have always been a vital component to our commerce and our recreation … that's a lot of what this public art project is going to try to do, while also recognizing our city overflows with an abundance of creative talent and creative energy,” said Skot Garrick, the city’s strategic initiative coordinator who is spearheading Streams Art.

But when local artist Dogon Krigga, who uses they/them pronouns, learned about the project, they were left with more questions than answers. Namely, how did a city public art project already receive funding and initial approval?

“They kind of moved this thing along without much consideration or compensation of artists in the community,” Krigga said. “Everybody's like, ‘Where did this come from?' and 'How is it this close to becoming a thing without talking to artists?’”

Columbia’s latest public art project highlights the divide between city hall and the broader arts community, according to several artists and advocates who spoke to Free Times. Those same artists were quick to add that what’s lacking now is opportunity for the future, when both politicians and creatives want to see Soda City’s arts scene elevated to a national level.

ONE Columbia, the city-founded and -funded arts nonprofit that typically facilitates citywide public art projects, is not involved in Streams Art.

Maya Smith, a freelance artist, said the community needs an open-door policy with every stakeholder when it comes to the arts — that includes governments, nonprofits, artists, galleries and businesses.

“I have a group of people that could have a meeting with (the) City Council today,” Smith said. “Meeting with the mayor and talking about how we can be of assistance to the community, but also how the city will be of assistance to the (art) creator.”

Moving forward, Smith said the lack of public input on the fish statue project is “a learning lesson for both groups” — artists and elected officials.

What is Columbia Streams Art? Why haven’t we heard about it?

At the June 20 city council meeting, Krigga — representing a group of five artists who attended the meeting — asked questions about the project for two minutes during public comment.

"We decided that it would be a good idea to make our voices more public," Krigga explained.

Streams Art is the brainchild of Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, who gave Krigga an overview of the project, but promised further communication from the city.

As of mid-August 2023, Krigga said their questions had not yet been answered.

“As artists, we're committed to the growth and expansion and excellence that the city can have,” Krigga said. “But in order to have that, (the city) has to talk to us. It can't just be a conversation where it's like, 'Oh, yeah, we'll tell you what you want to hear and then you’ll never hear from us again.’ It needs to be an ongoing thing.”

Rickenmann sat down with the Free Times to give the full rundown on the fish project.

Each of the city’s high schools, colleges and universities will receive one of the “leaping river trout” fiberglass statues, which were commissioned by the city in July 2023 and stand about 6-feet tall. The remaining fish will be given to local artists on a first-come-first-served basis. Each artist will receive a stipend for labor and materials, according to Rickenmann.

The schools will decorate their fish in the coming weeks, Rickenmann estimated, meaning the sculptures can be auctioned off to local businesses — which will then display them on their property, or in a public right-of-way — in October or November 2023.

Garrick added that the city will have a press conference once the first batch of fish statues are delivered, but details about how the auction will happen or what the stipend amount for artists will be has yet to be finalized.

“There will be a designated site (where) artists could submit their proposals and maybe even do it on a first-come-first-served basis,” Garrick said.

Two other facets of Streams Art are less contentious.

The city will begin working with neighborhood associations to refurbish old newspaper boxes into community libraries. Garrick said he is coordinating with neighborhoods now to see who wants them and where they should be set up.

The third part of the project is a continuation of the Urban Canvas program that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spearheaded by local artist Stephen Chesley, the Urban Canvas program uses community events to create public art. The first installation was made in conjunction with Columbia’s sister city in Germany, Kaiserslautern, and is affixed to the side of Art Bar in the Vista. Chesley said he's working on the second installation now, and the city will help distribute information about the project when ready.

Lack of public input

The gripes of the arts community aren't tied to what Streams Art is, but rather how it came to be.

Rickenmann, a first-term mayor, said the project came out of his time visiting cities like Charleston and Mount Pleasant, where communities host annual “oyster parades” to commemorate the seafood industry and celebrate public art. He said he doesn't see any issue with how the project has been handled thus far.

“Most of the art projects that get done out there don't have my input in it,” Rickenmann told Free Times. “I didn't understand where they were coming from (at city council). It sounded like, to me, that somebody just didn't like the program.”

And while several artists rolled their eyes when the Free Times asked them about the fish statues, their issue isn’t with the finned creatures.

“The people who actually make art need to be part of the conversation,” Krigga said. “Whether it’s administrators or professors or historians or educators, as well as actual practicing artists. All of us need to have a voice.”

Caitlin Bright, executive director of arts nonprofit 701 Center for Contemporary Arts, said the Streams Art project is “a little one-dimensional. It's been done before; there was the door project, there was the palm-tree project.”

In 2000, the city facilitated two public art projects that distributed an object across the city, while allowing artist interpretation. One project used the doors from a historic, now-demolished public housing complex called Hope IV, and the other distributed steel Palmetto trees across the city.

Bright said Columbia is a city ready for ambitious public art, like Busted Plug, but there is no one to help collaborate and coordinate across departments, nonprofits and businesses. Busted Plug was removed and placed in storage by the city of Columbia in February 2023 after more than 20 years of installation on Taylor Street. The decision drew the ire of many residents.

“When the city proposes projects like this fish project, I think that it's indicative of the fact that we need to have a department within the city, like a department of cultural affairs, that can look at long term initiatives,” Bright offered.

The city does not have a staff-member dedicated to arts or culture, according to Garrick.

What is public art? And what’s its role in Columbia?

Public art is defined as any art installation (in any medium) that the public can access for free. It can be a mural, a sculpture, statue or a musical performance. Typically, public art follows a workflow process similar to other tax-funded projects; public input sessions, a working committee and a request-for-proposal process are all standard procedures for an art installation, according to Margot Strasburger, public art coordinator for the SC Arts Commission.

Strasburger and the Arts Commission assist municipalities, but typically do not manage public art projects as an organization.

“We don't want to tell cities and counties how to do it, but public art, generally, does happen at a local-government level,” Strasburger said.

An effective public art project not only highlights a facet of life, but it should also engage a wide range of people — from residents to local experts to neighbors of the planned installations. Strasburger said cities like Spartanburg, Rock Hill and Charleston have enhanced public art by partnering with nonprofits, seeking national grants or hiring dedicated staff.

Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin established ONE Columbia in 2014 with the intention of using the arts advocacy group as the city’s go-to for facilitating arts and culture projects. ONE Columbia’s public art director, Pamela Zeljak, said the nonprofit was not contacted about the Streams Art project.

Rickenmann said the nonprofit was passed over because it had no executive director, and the money went instead to the Parks and Recreation Foundation. Xavier Blake was hired as executive director in July 2023, more than a month after the project received final approval.

While Zeljak and ONE Columbia declined to comment on Streams Art, she said the work that groups like ONE Columbia, Stormwater Studios and 701 CCA do with public art has helped lay the groundwork for more creative and ambitious installations, but making that happen will take an organized team effort.

“The public in Columbia is ready to enjoy various forms of public art,” Zeljak said. “People in Columbia are ready to look at some other types of public art, rather than what we've been doing in the past.”