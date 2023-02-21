The Mad Ones comes to Trustus Theatre: 'A coming of age story but told in a different way'

"The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles…”

That line, from Jack Kerouac's novel of self-discovery On The Road, provided the inspiration for the title of the musical coming to Trustus Theatre on Feb. 24.

The Mad Ones, which follows 18-year-old Samantha Brown as she relives her senior year, will run at Trustus from Feb. 24 until March 18.

“It’s a coming of age story but told in a different way,” Robin Gottlieb, the production's co-director, said. “It’s not boy meets girl, but rather girl meets herself... it definitely passes the Bechdel Test."

The Bechdel Test, which was coined in a 1985 comic by Alison Bechdel, is a way to measure representation of women in fiction. Essentially, if two women have a conversation about anything other than a man, the work passes the Bechdel Test.

Gottlieb should know, having played Bechdel in Fun Home, the 2018 Trustus production based on Bechdel’s autobiographical memoir, as well as a myriad of other classic stage roles throughout the years, including Sally Bowles in Cabaret and the titular role of Evita.

As a director, Gottlieb's work has included the outrageously titled shows The Great American Trailer Park Musical and 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, as well as the gentle rom-com I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, which kicked off the 2021-22 Trustus season.

“This is my first (time directing a) non-comedy,” she said, although she added that this musical by Kate Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk has its lighter moments, with plenty of humor.

While the plot centers on a young adult facing decisions and sorting out input and influences from her free-spirited best friend, well-meaning boyfriend and forceful mother, Gottlieb stressed that the story is about the main character's journey and not centered around the relationships with her boyfriend or mother.

Told through flashbacks, the story “starts and stops within one second,” Gottlieb explained. “It’s all her memory of the last year. It’s all about finding herself and not doing what everybody wants her to do.”

Approached by theater leadership to direct the musical, Gottlieb wasn't familiar with the material and was struck by what she described as “the biggest actor turnout” for open auditions that she had ever seen. Everyone auditioning seemed to know all the music, possibly from plentiful videos online featuring young celebrities — Glee’s Melissa Benoist, Smash’s Jeremy Jordan, Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland — performing easily downloadable numbers from the show.

Apprehension to direct something this popular pushed Gottlieb to hire a younger assistant.

Enter colleague Katie Leitner, vocalist/guitarist for the local alt-pop band Say Femme and Trustus veteran (Rock of Ages, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show). She's serving as the production's co-director.

“She has a youthful energy and perspective,” Gottlieb said. “Katie is like the cast’s big sister, and I am the mom. She focused more on music, and we kind of tag-teamed movement.”

Christopher Cockrell joins them as musical director, leading a five-piece band on keyboard.

Scenic design is led by Jim Hunter, the Department of Theatre and Dance chair at the University of South Carolina. Hunter is fresh off his creation of a portable replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre stage, a project that drew national attention and acclaim.

Gottlieb said Hunter's access to things like technical and mechanical resources and expertise led to a particularly ambitious set for the intimate Trustus stage. The director described multiple levels incorporating platforms and scrims.

“We keep opening layers (of the set) as her mind becomes more open,” she said.

This transition will be also reflected in the lighting design by Lorna Young, an MFA candidate in USC’s theater department.

“Let’s go from sepia to neon,” Gottlieb said, noting that’s more thematic than literal.

The musical's cast includes Trustus newcomers Charlie Grant, Elise Heffner and Jessica Roth alongside Lily Smith as the conflicted lead character Samantha. Local audiences may recall Roth from recent supporting roles in 2022 at Workshop Theatre in The Wedding Singer and Kinky Boots. She also fronts local band Girl Interrupted.

Heffner has enjoyed memorable parts at Town Theatre, singing “Somewhere” in 2018’s West Side Story and playing Little Red Riding Hood in 2019’s Into the Woods (a role Gottlieb performed at Workshop a generation earlier).

“Everything is so raw,” Gottlieb said, referring to both the youth and exuberance of her cast during the rehearsal process, and the play’s theme of exploration. “It gives me chills every night. We have four new people … and our theater is the better for it. Our community will be the better for it.”

“I cry at every rehearsal,” Gottlieb said. “It’s so pure.”

The Mad Ones

Feb. 24 - March 18. $27-$35. Trustus Theatre. 520 Lady St. trustus.org