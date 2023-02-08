Spring fever: Here's what upcoming shows to look for at Columbia theaters

In looking ahead to the coming year in local theater, one must remember that, in the theater world, the “year” is almost halfway done. For most performing-arts groups, a season typically follows the school year, with shows opening immediately after Labor Day and finishing up just in time for Memorial Day.

Where shows are scheduled, and how they might complement or conflict with other choices, are matters that arts leaders contend with on a regular basis.

A nonseason show in the summer, especially with lots of children in the cast, followed by a name-brand property with plenty of marquee appeal to kick off the season proper is almost certainly a guarantee of plentiful box-office revenue, which in turn can help fund lesser-known or riskier programming choices in the leaner months of winter and early spring. Here’s what some of the larger groups in the Midlands have concocted for your viewing pleasure:

Workshop Theatre continues to enjoy a creative renaissance, and will take advantage of its new partnership with Columbia College by presenting A Chorus Line in March, with participation from college dance students and faculty. The 1976 Pulitzer Prize winner in Drama set a record at the time with its 15-year run in New York and won nine Tony Awards. Songs from composer Marvin Hamlisch such as “One” and “What I Did For Love” accompany the cutthroat desperation of dancers at a Broadway audition, with their anxieties becoming a metaphor for human life. The musical will run March 17-April 1.

Its season closes with Hundred Days, running May 5-20. Described as a “folk-punk” musical, the show explores taking risks and living life to its fullest. This production marks a return to the spotlight for Director Chad Henderson following his departure as the executive director of Trustus Theatre in 2021, and his first Workshop show since 2014’s Young Frankenstein.

Chapin Theatre Company may be an all-volunteer community organization in a town of less than 2,000 residents, but they’ve taken theater seriously for decades, actively recruiting artists from across the Midlands to participate, staging a big-budget summer musical annually at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, regularly hosting premieres of original plays by local authors and recently purchasing and renovating a new performance space, which will debut with March's Death by Design, a spoof of British drawing room mysteries. That will run March 10-12, 16-19 and 23-26. The 2023 season follows the calendar year, and includes 37 Postcards, Disney Descendants: The Musical (based on the popular TV movie series), the premiere of Lou Clyde’s original gal-pal-com Stilt Girl and a stage adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Town Theatre continues its focus on traditional, family-friendly entertainment, with March’s The All Night Strut!, a revue featuring numbers from greats of the 1930s and '40s like George Gershwin, Cab Calloway, Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington. That runs March 10-26. This is followed in May by Grease, the epic tribute to 1950s dance, trends and sensibilities — not to mention summer lovin’ — that ran for eight years on Broadway. That musical is at Town May 12-28.

Trustus Theatre likewise stays true to its mission — and its season sub-title of “(Un) Familiar” — with a line-up of titles that are as critically acclaimed as they may be mostly unknown to all but the most hardcore of theater devotees. March’s musical The Mad Ones explores the choices one makes in life and the paths not taken (runs Feb. 24-March 18), while April’s Pulitzer-winning Fairview confronts differing perspectives on race, and challenges society to do better. That one runs April 28-May 13.

Lexington’s Village Square Theatre continues a season of big-name, high-profile titles, including a scaled-down-for-children production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical in February (runs Feb. 3-19), and a stage adaptation of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe in March (runs March 17-26). VST’s season concludes with Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of his film, Young Frankenstein, which is guaranteed to deliver tons of Transylvania mania and rolls in ze hay. (runs May 4-21)

Columbia Children’s Theatre will present its regular mix of professional theater for young audiences with productions of youngsters’ favorites such as Akeelah and the Bee in February (runs Feb. 18-19) and Pinkalicious in April (runs April 22), but will also continue a full roster of challenging plays featuring young actors, including Puffs and She Kills Monsters, both in March.

The University of South Carolina’s theater department will continue to showcase the depth of its undergraduate acting program, backed by the technical proficiency and wizardry of graduate design students. USC’s intimate Lab Theatre will host a festival of 10-minute plays in February, followed by a production of The Light in the campus’ new performance space on Catawba Street in March (runs March 16-19). April brings the multiple Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening to Drayton Hall (runs April 7-14), as struggles with repressed sexuality and teen angst play out, set to a jarring alt-rock score from Duncan Sheik.