'She Kills Monsters,' a Dungeons and Dragons play with heart, comes to Columbia

Dungeons and Dragons, a fantasy role-playing game, may play a major part of the play "She Kills Monsters," but the dark comedy is about more than fighting monsters.

"She Kills Monsters" follows Agnes, the play's protagonist, as she grieves the death of her sister, Tilly, and learns about her through the popular tabletop role-playing game. The Columbia Children's Theatre will perform it March 10-12 at Brookland-Cayce High School.

"One of the things that it really explores is this relationship between sisters that don't really know each other and the regret that the older sister feels now that she'll never fully know her passed sister," director Paul Lindley said.

Following its 2011 debut, the dark comedy boomed in popularity with nearly 700 performances on high school and college campuses between 2013 and 2014. The play came onto Lindley's radar in 2020, when the University of South Carolina staged a version adapted specifically for pandemic-era performances, called "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms."

Lindley was excited about the idea of a Dungeons and Dragons-related play and got his hands on the script. As he read through it, though, he realized it was about much more than the popular tabletop role-playing game.

"I realized it was this deeply moving story about sisters, and I was like, 'Oh, shoot,'" Lindley said.

One major revelation Agnes makes is that Tilly was a lesbian and had a girlfriend in her Dungeons and Dragons campaign. The themes about the challenges of coming out fall in line with the Columbia Children's Theatre's goal to push the envelope through its teen performances, said founder and artistic director Jerry Stevenson.

"'She Kills Monsters' is our most risky, forward-thinking title thematically that we've embraced," Stevenson said.

Those issues are particularly prevalent for a cast that includes actors who are transgender, nonbinary and otherwise part of the LGBTQ community, Stevenson said.

"Doing a play where they see themselves onstage — that is the most important part of this," Stevenson said.

Technically speaking, the play is also more of a challenge than the teenagers might be used to. With a smaller cast than most of the theater's shows at 15 actors, everyone has a larger role than they might in other productions with large ensembles.

The actors also have to transition from the real world to the fantasy world, which are represented by different sides of the stage.

"We like to let the actors figure out how to find that line between what is the real world and what is the fantasy world," stage manager Liv Moody said.

Leads Addie Brown, who plays Agnes, and her younger sister, Eliza Brown, who plays Tilly, said that while the relationship of the sisters in the play is very different from their own, the emotions are very real.

"They go through this journey throughout the story, and at the end they have to say goodbye," Eliza, 15, said. "Addie is leaving for college soon, so to access those emotions pretty frequently during rehearsals was a lot but it just makes it even more authentic, which I think is pretty beautiful."

Lindley brought Dungeons and Dragons behind the scenes to help. He had actors fill out character sheets similar to those used in the game to connect with their characters.

Beyond the intense acting, the play came with a host of challenges, from stage combat to puppets.

Doing a play at all breaks the theater's usual mold. Most of its productions in the past have been musicals, including "Urinetown," "Ragtime" and "Les Misérables." In the years since the pandemic began, though, the theater shifted its attention toward plays to avoid the big, air-moving musical numbers.

"She Kills Monsters" allowed Lindley to bring some of the gusto necessary to direct musicals to the stage. Having an epic score helps keep the flow, he said — it's composed of songs from '80s and '90s movie soundtracks, the time period in which the show takes place, ranging from "Willow" to "Thumbelina" to "Star Wars."

"It really sets itself apart for me because I'm able to do, not choreography, but very choreographed moments and these very grand moments that are much more common in musical theater as opposed to, you know, a Neil Simon play," Lindley said.

While Lindley may not have been choreographing musical numbers, he was choreographing fights. If the combat looks slow and stylized, that's intentional, he said. In the tabletop version of Dungeons and Dragons, characters take turns attacking monsters, which the combat in the show reflects.

The monsters themselves are made of paper folded and glued into operable puppets.

"The whole idea is to make this paper look because D&D is all about taking what you write on paper and bringing it to life," Moody said.

Audience members who may not be familiar with the expansive world of Dungeons and Dragons shouldn't worry about not being able to grasp the show. The themes it touches upon, while conveyed through the fantasy world, are as universal as they are emotional.

"I really do believe there's a story at the heart of this that is going to move people and connect with people," Lindley said. "But if you are into D&D, you get that little bonus."

She Kills Monsters with the Columbia Children's Theatre

March 10-12. $15. Brookland-Cayce High School. 1300 State St. columbiachildrenstheatre.com.