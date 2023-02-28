Seventh annual Irish Fest Camden kicks off in early March

Those looking for an alternative — or warm up — to the upcoming St. Pat’s Festival in Five Points can visit the seventh Annual Irish Fest Camden in early March.

This year's festival, which will be March 2 to March 4 at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Park, is set to be the biggest yet in terms of offerings, said Rebekah O'Hara, the event's director.

The three-day festival, which kicks off with an Irish storytelling event and wraps up with the main festival on Saturday, plans to have more live music and nearly twice as many food trucks and vendors as in years past, O'Hara said.

The main event on Saturday will host eight live musical acts, up from seven last year, she said.

The acts include both local and international Irish bands. Headlining are Columbia-based SYR, who have performed every year since the festival began in 2017, and Enter the Haggis, a band from Toronto.

“The musicians are probably the biggest highlight,” she said.

Aside from the live music and food, organizers said they'll also host a 5k race and the Highland Games, a traditional tournament competition that includes weight and hammer throwing, along with Ireland's national sport hurling.

“It’s a multi-team tournament coming from multiple teams throughout the Southeast, the Carolinas and Georgia,” she said. “(It has) gained a lot of interest in this area.”

The Lucky Leprechaun 5K begins at 8 a.m. on March 4.

There will also be opportunities to shop, with over 100 retail, handcrafted, Celtic vendors, O’Hara said.

More than 40 food trucks will be at the festival. On Friday night, the festivities include a pub crawl. Irish bands will be playing at a handful of restaurants along Broad and East Dekalb streets.

During Saturday’s main event, there will be samplings of spirits from Gorget Distilling Company in Lugoff, along with selections of Irish whiskies and green beer.

While there will be pours available at Saturday's main event, the festival is directed at families, O’Hara said. The event includes an area for kids with inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and a DJ.

“We've definitely stressed that it's a family friendly festival,” she said, noting that some of the proceeds go to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Camden. “Because it's a faith based organization that's the beneficiary of the festival, we really focus on family friendly and want to get families in this area an Irish St. Patrick's celebration that's good, safe and fun for the kids."

Proceeds not only go to the church but to the Irish Fest Camden Community Grant, which was established in 2021 and gives money to charitable organizations within Kershaw County.

“(The festival is) just a way that I give back to the community and it's just grown throughout the years.” she said. “I think (that’s) why it's been so successful … there's just a lot of passion for the church, for the community that comes from that group of volunteers and organizers.”

The event has grown in size consistently since its first year in 2017, when it was held on a single block in downtown Camden. The number of vendors and food trucks has nearly doubled since last year, O’Hara said.

Organizers are planning for 10,000 people to attend this year, up from the 7,000 that showed up last year and the 1,200 for the first year, she said.

The event has continued to grow since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 festival was the last event in the community before the pandemic put a pause on public gatherings, and in 2021 the festival was one of the first times people had been out since restrictions had begun to be lifted, she said.

“We were kind of like the book ends, as we've been calling it, of COVID,” she said. “The attendance in 2021 is really when we saw a huge step change, because I think after an entire year of people being in their homes, not being able to get out to events — and when the word was out that Irish Fest is planning to hold the festival — people just came out in droves, and that was a big increase in our attendance.”

Irish Fest Camden

March 2-4. $5-$15. Historic Camden Revolutionary Park. 222 Broad St., Camden. irishfestcamden.com