SC documentarian explores race, complex love for state in Juneteenth screening at The Nick

A documentary nearly a decade in the making, which explores Black history and culture in the Gullah Geechee Corridor, will be screened for free at The Nickelodeon Theatre this Juneteenth.

"After Sherman," which will show at the local arthouse theater at 6:30 p.m. on Main Street on June 19, is one that director Jon-Sesrie Goff started in 2014 but really began to take shape following a statewide tragedy close to Goff's heart.

“Every time I talk about it, it’s something different, which I like,” Goff said. “'After Sherman' is a filmic quilt. It is a tapestry of many different textures and stories woven together by this thread of the relationship between my father and I.”

Goff's relationship with his father provided him the opportunity to explore Black life in South Carolina. Although he was born in Connecticut and raised in New York, his father, Dr. Rev. Norvel Goff, Sr., was born in Georgetown, meaning Goff spent a lot of time in South Carolina.

The film began as an experiment, as Goff drove with his partner through the Gullah Geechee corridor, filming what he saw.

But, in 2015, the shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston centered Goff’s focus. Not only was the shooting horrific, it was personal — Goff’s father was the presiding elder at the church and took on the role of interim pastor after the shooting.

This was just one aspect Goff wanted to explore. “After Sherman” is concerned with the unfulfilled promise of 40 acres and a mule, with the joy that Black people have built in the Gullah Geechee region and with the way that community is fading. Trying to follow all of these threads presented a challenge, Goff said.

“If I were to have done a more conventional format of the film, it would have been a 12-part series,” Goff said. “The question was, how can all of these things fit together in one story?”

Goff chose to take an experimental approach to intertwine the film’s different interests, using inventive visuals and mixing mediums. He wanted to tell these stories with respect and to humanize his subjects, he said, and the experimental style felt like the best way to achieve that.

“I wanted to present people with dignity and respect, because that's how I see my community. That's how people show up," Goff said. "...Often in films about the South or films about Black people in general, whether it's a documentary or narrative film, there is this extra layer of dust. Because that's how, in some people's minds, poor people or Black people or Southern people must look like, and that's just anything but the truth.”

The movie screening's date is significant, too. It's set for Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

For The Nickelodeon, the opportunity to screen “After Sherman” was welcome, the theater's Community Programming and Engagement Coordinator Xavier Blake said. Blake is charged with the task of connecting the theater to the greater Columbia community and organizing events that partner with groups around town.

“We try to figure out where the need is in the community,” Blake said. “We’re trying to figure out ways to make it thematically appropriate, but also making sure it's serving the community, dealing with a topic that's important or an issue that's pressing.”

Blake jumped at the chance to screen the documentary and began looking for a way to make the viewing free. The Nickelodeon found a co-sponsor in the Center for Civil Rights Research and History at the University of South Carolina, which specializes in South Carolina’s civil rights history. The center's Executive Director Dr. Bobby J. Donaldson will join Goff for a discussion after the film, moderated by local filmmaker Sherard “Shekeese” Duvall.

Making the Juneteenth event free was important to Blake. He sees The Nickelodeon as a community space that should be accessible and welcoming to all Columbia residents. He wants to make sure Black people can visit The Nickelodeon and see stories that reflect their lives. To him, “After Sherman” offers an important local, Black perspective.

“We hope it really creates a really rich dialogue around race, around culture, around land, around Black history in South Carolina," Blake said. "There's so much history here that we aren't taught in terms of how we came to be in this place and how things are and how things were. So ideally, we hope this film can really create this critical dialogue.”

For Goff, the film balances the complex feelings that he has toward South Carolina. He’s excited to screen the film in Columbia, which used to be his parents' home, as the city has hosted many critical moments, both good and bad, for him. He hopes viewers will open themselves up to the film and allow themselves to feel, through all of the complexity, the love he has for the state.

“I'd like (viewers) to take away a little bit of that love and joy that I feel like we've tried to insert into our storytelling in the making of the film," Goff said. "When I first started pitching the film, I had a big page that was like, ‘I love and hate South Carolina’ and people loved it, but I want people to also take away some of that love for South Carolina."

"After Sherman" Screening & Panel Discussion

June 19. 6:30 p.m. Free. More information at nickelodeon.org.