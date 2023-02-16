SC arts organizations generate more than $14 billion in economic impact, according to study

Arts-related organizations, like museums and performing arts centers, generated more than $14 billion in 2021, according to a Feb. 16 report from the South Carolina Arts Commission.

The report, which was published Feb. 16 by University of South Carolina professor Joseph Von Nessen, found that more than $350 million in tax revenue is generated by arts organizations, like the Columbia Museum of Art, local art galleries and other arts institutions across the state.

"Seeing the (economic) impact is pretty important," said Chad Henderson, a spokesperson for the SC Philharmonic. "The reason why (arts organizations) make such an impact is because they serve the community... which seems to have a great impact on the state budget."

The arts industry, both directly and indirectly, employs nearly 125,000 people across the state and accounts for nearly $6 billion in salaries, according to the report. The indirect impact being through other businesses and entities generating revenue as a result of arts organizations — for example, the money that's made by a restaurant when someone goes to a show and then goes out to dinner afterwards.

The impact that arts organizations have, in terms of tax revenue, jobs and total economic impact, has increased since a similar report done in 2018. The total economic impact increased by 45 percent, with most of the years of increase being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson speculated the increase was because of new offerings that arts organizations introduced during or after the pandemic.

"We've taken the creativity that we've learned from trying to engage our audiences when we couldn't even step out of our house, and we've learned to take those lessons and put them back together with what we were doing before," Henderson said, using the SC Philharmonic's events outside of just concerts as examples.

But aside from the economic impact, which local arts leaders like Henderson and 701 Center for Contemporary Art's executive director Caitlin Bright said get the attention of legislators, arts organizations have a direct impact on the culture and community of the state.

"Everything from creating a sense of community, togetherness and shared understanding ... the arts are an immediate and direct way to bring communities in to allow them to use languages other than speech," Bright said. "Visual culture, dance and music all have these ways of clarifying humanity."