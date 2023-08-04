Roy's Grille owner and chef Chris Williams' essential eats

The Essentials is a weekly series where Columbia creatives, leaders and Free Times staff writers share what inspires them.

When Chris Williams left the Midlands for London in July, the 2022 SC Chef Ambassador and owner of Roy's Grille was on a mission to spotlight one of the state's most iconic product: peaches.

He prepared it three ways at the National Geographic food festival, where chefs from Southeastern states showcased heritage ingredients and Southern culture. Peach-candied bacon, peach cobbler and peach-cured pork belly.

"I was the least decorated guy in the building," said Williams, whose Irmo barbecue joint has earned raves and his sandwiches are considered the best in the world. But in London, surrounded by high-caliber chefs, Williams faced a bit of imposter syndrome before realizing he belonged.

"I was saying, 'Okay, cool. Maybe I do deserve to be here.'"

Williams' star may be on the rise, but it's his commitment to homecooked flavors and the traditions of his Gullah/Geechee upbringing — a tradition that's influenced much of American and Southern cuisine -- in Bamberg County that keep him anchored.

"You can find bits and pieces of soul food and Southern cooking and everywhere you go," Williams said.

Williams serves up barbecue, sandwiches, burgers and traditional Southern sides at his Irmo restaurant, but his love of food and cooking goes beyond a whole-hog smoker.

Here's a look at some of Williams' essential eats, in his own words:

Eat with every meal: Rice

I'm from Olar, South Carolina. Bamberg County. Lowcountry. We had rice with every dish. I love rice, man, all different types of rice. I love rice. So I definitely could not coexist in this world without rice.

Diet staple: Seafood

My fish, my shrimp, my crab. That's definitely a big one.

Lifeblood: Barbecue

I like a little bit everything. You know what I'm saying? Yes, it's all good but if I'm going to sit down at a table, I want a little pulled pork, I want a rib, I want a slice of brisket. Let me get some links, let me get some chicken. All of my sides. I want it all.

Favorite drink: Tequila

A nice, fine Reposado tequila. A dope Añejo would be good, but I like a Reposado.

I'm getting older. I'm starting to get heartburn now, so I gotta kind of mix it a little bit, but I love to drink it neat. If it's a good quality tequila, or good quality alcohol, period, you don't really need anything. Maybe a cube of ice.

Favorite cooking tool: Cast-iron skillet

Gotta have a cast-iron skillet. My cast-iron, my stainless steels, they're out of reach on top of my cabinets where my son and nobody can reach them. Leave those alone, y'all don't know how to take care of them.

Movie theater order: Popcorn and a blue raspberry/cherry-swirl slushy

Every time I go, it's a small popcorn and a large, mixed slushy.

BBQ sauce: Mustard sauce (with a bit of a kick)

I am a Midlands Carolina guy through and through. Gotta be that mustard. Mustard sauce, and a spicier version of it. I like a little little kick in mine.

Meal to impress: Crab and mushroom risotto

I make a really good risotto, believe it or not. I can even do a crab and mushrooms, or go a little lowcountry with crab cakes and fresh veggies.

Meal from childhood: Black-eyed peas with rice and ham

Black-eyed peas, rice, big chunk of ham — that was my favorite meal. And my mother's stewed turkey legs. When I saw (the meals), those my favorite days. Those definitely stand out to me.

Favorite dessert: Grandmother's coconut pie

Or a really, really good donut. It's has to be really good, though.